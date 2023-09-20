“Thanks for life” – Lionel Messi transforms Argentine pizza parlour’s business after endorsing them on Instagram

Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi is known for his goals and assists on the pitch, but now, he has begun delivering assists off the pitch too. The Argentine forward has sparked a change in fortunes for an Argentine pizza parlour in Florida by using his influence.

Shortly after his return from international duty, the 36-year-old was craving a taste of home and opted to patronise Argentine pizza place Banchero. He chose to order a Fugazza, an an Argentine specialty of the restaurant. He went for the 'Don Antonio' pizza that comes with mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomato slices, onions, anchovies and olives.

Messi posted his order on his Instagram stories, sharing his food choices with his 487 million followers on the social media platform. His posts acted as free publicity for Banchero, who have seen a huge number of customers flock to their restaurant afterwards. The Argentine great thanked the restaurant via Instagram for delivering the pizza to him.

Banchero have been proud to be linked with the most famous Argentine in the world and have adjusted their Instagram bio. The restaurant added "@leomessi favourite pizza!" to their bio and dedicated a post to the superstar. They shared a photo of a queue of buyers extending from inside the restaurant to the street outside, captioning it with thanks to Lionel Messi.

"Corner of 71st & Collins Ave, check it out! 😍 Thank you all for choosing us 🙏 Thank you 🐐 for life ❤️"

Customers have also hopped onto the Messi train at Banchero, with one comment saying:

"If Messi picks them, what more can you ask for?"

Lionel Messi has used his influence to positively affect the business of Banchero, as the publicity can hardly be matched in any other way.

What is Lionel Messi up to?

Lionel Messi was not in action for Inter Miami as they lost to Atlanta United at the weekend. The 36-year-old took time off to recover from a hectic schedule that has seen him play 12 games for club and country since July. He also missed out on his country's second international game against Bolivia this month.

Messi was spotted watching his oldest son Thiago play for the Inter Miami U-12 team, confirming that he did not travel to Atlanta. He instead remained in Miami, taking his rest ahead of a frantic end to the regular MLS Season.

Inter Miami will return to action when they host Toronto FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (today). The Leagues Cup champions will hope that their talisman is back to full fitness for the clash as they hope to make the playoffs.