“That alone makes Ten Hag the best manager in the league” – Manchester United fans delighted as 25-year-old star gets dropped to the bench for Brentford game

Manchester United fans are delighted to see Scott McTominay being named on the bench for their Premier League clash against Brentford tonight (August 13).

The Red Devils have unveiled their second starting lineup of the season and the Scottish midfielder will have to contend with a place among the substitutes.

Fans are absolutely delighted to see this, given his torrid performance in their opening day loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

McTominay, 25, received a WhoScored rating of just 6.1 for his outing that day as Manchester United lost 2-1 at Old Trafford against the Seagulls. He was sloppy in possession and completed only 18 passes in 78 minutes of action.

He was also lucky to have escaped a red card for a dangerous foul on Moises Caicedo.

Luckily for him, there were arguably worse performers on the evening.

The midfielder has been poor for some time now, with fans calling on him to get dropped from the starting XI and purchase a new player in his place.

Erik ten Hag has opted to keep him on the bench against Brentford and Manchester United fans have let out a collective sigh of relief.

Some have praised their manager for the decision. One supporter jokingly claimed that this call alone made Ten Hag the 'best manager' in the English top-flight.

Manchester United aiming to pick up their first win of the season

Following a disappointing result on the opening day, Manchester United are looking to pick up their first league win of the season away to Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the starting XI raises hopes. The Portuguese was their top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

However, the side's issues run deeper, with the defense still sloppy and the midfield exhausted of ideas.

The Bees are also no pushovers, having demonstrated their fighting spirit in a comeback draw against Leicester City on the opening day. They overturned a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2.

However, history is on the Red Devils' side, who haven't lost to Brentford in six previous top-flight meetings since back-to-back defeats in the 1936-37 season.

