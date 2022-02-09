'That was a bad result for Manchester United'- Paul Merson on Red Devils' 1-1 stalemate vs Burnley

Paul Merson believes Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moore on Tuesday in the Premier League was a 'bad result' for the Red Devils. Ralf Rangnick's side headed into the game on the back of two consecutive victories in the Premier League.

United thought they had taken the lead when Raphael Varane found the back of the net in the 12th minute. The goal was disallowed by VAR when Harry Maguire was adjudged to have been offside in the lead up to the goal.

Paul Pogba gave the Red Devils the lead in the 18th minute before Jay Rodriguez scored an equalizer for Sean Dyche's side in the 47th minute.

Despite dominating possession and registering five shots on target during the course of the game, United failed to score a winner, They had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Paul Merson criticized Ralf Rangnick's side for their second-half performance.

Paul Merson told Sky Sports:

'Manchester United did very well in the first half but they came out in the second half and thought it would be a walk in the park. That was a bad result for United. They just didn't get going in the second half and Burnley thoroughly deserved a point."

Manchester United's latest result leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League, one point behind West Ham United, who have played one game more. The Hammers claimed a 1-0 victory over Watford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have managed to win just two of their last five league games. It has put them at risk of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League come the end of the season.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba #MUFC Not the result we wanted, but happy to be back on the scoresheet again Not the result we wanted, but happy to be back on the scoresheet again 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/LXqnVufpaT

VAR and poor finishing once again prove to be Manchester United's enemies

Controversial VAR decisions hurt United again

Manchester United were once again on the controversial end of a VAR decision against Burnley. The Red Devils Devils suffered a shock defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough last week. During that match, Duncan Watmore clearly handled the ball in the lead up to Boro's goal. The goal, however, stood despite a check from the VAR.

The Red Devils were controversially denied two goals by the VAR against Burnley. Harry Maguire was adjudged to have committed a foul in the lead-up to Raphael Varane's goal in the 12th minute, therefore the goal was disallowed.

A Josh Brownhill own goal was disallowed by the VAR after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have committed a foul on Erik Pieters in the build up to the goal.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expressed his frustration after the game as he believed his side were on the wrong end of some poor decisions.

Rangnick told BT Sport as per Sky Sports:

'We scored three goals. That was different from Lat Friday when we scored only one goal in the first half. Tonight we scored three goals. At the end, it is a frustrating evening for us because we should have won that game easily after the first half and even in the last 25 minutes we had full control and dominated the game but were not decisive enough as we were in the first half."

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: "The second one which was disallowed - I watched it in the locker room. The linesman flagged foul but he flagged it ten seconds after the incident. It was a soft foul." #mulive [bt] Rangnick: "The second one which was disallowed - I watched it in the locker room. The linesman flagged foul but he flagged it ten seconds after the incident. It was a soft foul." #mulive [bt]

Manchester United, once again, lacked composure in front of goal at Turf Moore and therefore dropped two crucial points against Sean Dyche's side.

