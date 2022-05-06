"That could save you £80m" - Dean Jones says one of Erik ten Hag's first jobs at Manchester United will be to turn around career of underperforming star

Journalist Dean Jones has identified one of Erik ten Hag's first jobs after taking up the reins at Manchester United.

Jones has claimed that the Dutchman should be looking to address Marcus Rashford's poor form this season.

He reckons that Rashford getting back to his best could potentially save the Red Devils £80 million in the transfer market. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ten Hag, one of his first jobs at United is to get inside Rashford’s head and find out what’s gone wrong and if he can turn it around."

"That could save you £80m in the transfer market if you can fix Marcus Rashford.”

Rashford has been one of the standout players for Manchester United since he broke into the first team at a very young age

The academy graduate was even rewarded with the number 10 shirt for his incredible development.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Every time I see Marcus getting warmed up, he's always smiling, I don't like players smiling too much."



However, the England international has had a torrid time this season, enduring the most difficult spell of his career.

The 24-year-old has scored just five times in 32 games across all competitions this season.

The Manchester United attacker seems to be struggling with low confidence and looks lost on the pitch.

According to 90min, Rashford is waiting to speak with ten Hag as he wants to decide his future at the club.

The Guardian previously claimed that the dynamic forward is frustrated with the lack of playing time under Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the Red Devils' last home game of the campaign, a 3-0 win against Brentford.

Can Marcus Rashford revive his Manchester United career?

Given Rashford's age and reputation, Erik ten Hag would be wise to give him a season to prove himself rather than offload him.

He is still very young and certainly has all the qualities to become an asset to the team.

Also, as a player who came through the ranks, Rashford understands what it means to play for the Red Devils.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @FabrizioRomano : "Rashford’s priority is to remain at #mufc only if he will have guarantees of game time, Marcus wants to be important for the club and hopes for the World Cup with England. Ten Hag will decide together with the player." [ @caughtoffside 🗣 @FabrizioRomano: "Rashford’s priority is to remain at #mufc only if he will have guarantees of game time, Marcus wants to be important for the club and hopes for the World Cup with England. Ten Hag will decide together with the player." [@caughtoffside]

Even the best players can go through rough patches in their careers and Rashford is no exception.

He has played under so many managers at Old Trafford in different roles and has delivered more often than not.

Ten Hag must give the Manchester United number 10 a chance to prove himself rather than replacing him rightaway. He also needs to find the best position for the 24-year-old.

Edited by S Chowdhury