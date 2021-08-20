That is a difficult role: Andy Cole feels Mason Greenwood shouldn't play the number nine role at Manchester United

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood was deployed as a center-forward during their victory against Leeds United last weekend. Former Red Devils striker Andy Cole, however, doesn't think the player should continue in that role.

Cole explained:

"I don't actually think that Mase wants to play as a centre forward. That is a difficult, difficult role - to be a no. 9... that's pressure. If you play off the left or right that's different, but being a no. 9 at Old Trafford [is tough]. I think with Mase's talent he's fortunate that he can play across the front line.

GOAL Man Utd 2-1 Leeds (52 mins)



What a response! Mason Greenwood latches onto Paul Pogba's through ball, outruns Pascal Struijk and drills it into the bottom corner#MUNLEE — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021

"But listening to some of the coaches, Fletch [Darren Fletcher], people like that who I speak to, I don't think he's fixed on becoming a no. 9. Like I said, no. 9 is tough, to be Manchester United's no. 9 at that age is hard work.

"If you listen to the noises Ole's making, come next season they may look to buy a [Erling] Haaland or a [Harry] Kane, if he's still available. They're looking long-term, Mase won't be a no. 9 but he'll play. They want a no. 9."

Mason Greenwood had stated in April that he would like to be Manchester United's primary striker in the years to come. He was granted the opportunity to play as the team's number 9 during the clash with Leeds at the weekend and he didn't disappoint, scoring a brilliant goal in the 51st minute of the game.

Mason Greenwood overtakes Wayne Rooney to score the most Premier League goals for Manchester United as a teenager (16) 🧨 pic.twitter.com/hzxxtouAub — utdreport (@utdreport) May 9, 2021

Greenwood is a product of Manchester United's academy. He made it through the youth setup and has established himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford. So far, the attacker has bagged 30 goals and 10 assists for the senior team in 106 appearances across all competitions. With Rashford out and Cavani doubtful to start, Greenwood is expected to start upfront again this weekend.

Mason Greenwood scored once for Manchester United at the weekend

Manchester United off to a great start in the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to make a big statement in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils put up a spectacular display in their league opener against Leeds United on Saturday, recording a massive 5-1 victory to kick off their campaign in style.

Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat-trick while Mason Greenwood and Fred also found the back of the net. They travel to Southampton for their second league fixture of the season on Sunday.

