“That was f*****g s**t man” – Aaron Ramsdale’s furious dressing room outburst after Arsenal fail to keep clean sheet revealed in All or Nothing documentary

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's furious outburst at his teammates has been revealed in the All or Nothing documentary released by Amazon Studios.

In the documentary, which detailed life in the Gunners' dressing room, a clip showed an exasperated Ramsdale reacting to the team's failure to keep a clean sheet (via Daily Mail):

"That was f***ing s*** man. Go with the f***ing player. That cost me the b****** clean sheet."

The goalkeeper's reaction occurred right after their Premier League clash against Aston Villa last season, which saw the Villans score an 82nd-minute goal. Arsenal were already winning, thanks to a three-goal lead, but a lapse in concentration from the Gunners saw midfielder Jacob Ramsey clinch a consolation goal for Villa.

Aaron Ramsdale expressed the importance of clean sheets in the documentary, explaining (via Daily Mail):

"When you play for a big club, you definitely feel it [pressure] and I’m loving it. I'm not walking around saying I am the best in the world but I'll always have aspirations to get there. Where I've come from in terms of the past two seasons, I knew how hard clean sheets are to come by in this league.

"It's not just me trying to keep the ball out of the back of the net or my back four, it's everyone. The Aston Villa game in the last five minutes where they scored, another day that could be a 1-1 equaliser or a 2-1 and the last five or 10 minutes are a nervy ending."

Aaron Ramsdale is now Arsenal's number one man between the sticks

Bernd Leno has made the move to Fulham, having played second fiddle to Ramsdale through much of last season. With the Gunners' defense in disarray, Mikel Arteta was quick to snatch up Ramsdale from Sheffield, which made many question whether the goalkeeper was capable of adapting.

However, he exceeded expectations, took up the slot between the sticks from Leno, and became an England international as well.

The Arsenal goalkeeper managed to make 12 clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances, which guided Arteta's men into the chase for top-four. They eventually finished just out, but Ramsdale's impressive performances were vital in the team's defensive structure.

This season, Ramsdale will hope to impress further and guide his team to a top-four finish.

