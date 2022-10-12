"That does not give you the right to say what you want" – Jurgen Klopp hits back at Dietmar Hamann with brutal dig after Liverpool comments

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his displeasure after former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann suggested that the Premier League club is currently devoid of a "spark".

The Reds have endured an underwhelming start to the ongoing 2022-23 season, registering just two wins in their first eight Premier League matches. The club have also appeared unconvincing in the UEFA Champions League but have won two of their three Group A games so far.

"Something I have to accept – and more importantly deal with – is that we are not in a period in which we are in our very best moment."

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann claimed that the Merseyside outfit's struggles this campaign are far from over. He elaborated:

"This Liverpool team looks tired, they look pedestrian and they just look flat. I'm not sure where the spark is going to come from because they've won games in the past, obviously they beat Rangers but they're obviously far superior to Rangers."

He added:

"I trust that they'll know where the spark is going to come from but whether it's the end of an era? I wouldn't write them off, but my imagination doesn't let me see where the spark is going to come from in the next few weeks."

During a pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked for his opinion on Hamann's comments. He told reporters (via Daily Star):

"Who said that? [Hamann?] Oh great! A fantastic source, well respected everywhere. [However,] that does not give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea."

He continued:

"I actually think Didi Hamann does not deserve that you use his phrase to ask a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask without using the word spark."

Liverpool are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from eight games. The club will next face Rangers at the Ibrox in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

John Aldridge urges Jurgen Klopp to drop underperforming Liverpool superstar

In his column for Liverpool Echo, former Reds striker John Aldridge claimed that out-of-form superstar Mohamed Salah should be dropped from the starting lineup for the sake of his side. He wrote:

"I'm one of Mo Salah's biggest fans but he needs to be dropped. He needs to be left out because he's not doing himself justice and he's not doing the team justice."

He added:

"It doesn't matter whether you're Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. At that stage, you've got to be left out for your own good. Whether Klopp can actually do that now that [Luis] Diaz is injured, I don't know."

Salah, 30, has opened his 2022-23 season on a mixed note, registering five goals and four assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool.

