"That'll be a good partnership" - Solskjaer can't wait for Cristiano Ronaldo to link up with Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited by the prospect of having Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as part of his new strike partnership in the near future.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against Aston Villa, Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani will be a great partnership against defensive-minded opposition. Solskjaer said:

"It's exciting and exciting to see those two together, I'm sure that'll be a good partnership as well, we see teams dropping deep against us, not giving space in behind and they're two boys you'd like to see in that scenario, I can see those two working well together."

Cavani has been out of action for a while since picking up a knock earlier this season. However, the Uruguayan international is set to return to the Manchester United squad which will play Aston Villa on Saturday (25th September).

Manchester United have found the perfect summer acquisition in Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old forward has made a lightning start to his second spell at Old Trafford by already scoring four goals in three games across all competitions.

It is worth noting that Cavani decided to give up his number 7 shirt to hand it over to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old forward will instead don the number 21 shirt left vacant since the departure of Daniel James.

Solskjaer is happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the impact Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the squad both on and off the pitch. The 48-year-old manager has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism and dedication. Solskjaer said:

“We knew he [Ronaldo] was gonna have a great impact on and off the pitch and Cristiano is still so professional, the discipline he's showed throughout his career to make the most of it has rubbed off on teammates.”

Despite his electrifying start, Solskjaer has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be starting every Manchester United game this season:

"He's [Ronaldo] been absolutely top, work-rate, attitude into games, communication, he knows he's not going to play every game but that's a good chat to have with me when he won't be ready."

Manchester United will face an in-form Aston Villa side on Saturday. Dean Smith's side are coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Everton with new signing Leon Bailey finally showing his worth in the Premier League.

