"That man cannot be stressed on a football pitch" – National team coach hails 'world-class' Manchester United star who is 'clear about everything' he does on the pitch

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen after his recent performances for his national team in the UEFA Nations League.

A playmaker renowned for his passing and shooting from outside the box, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at 2020 EURO last summer. The 30-year-old returned to the pitch in January after signing a short-term contract with Brentford during the 2021-22 campaign,

He ended last season with one goal and four assists in 11 Premier League matches and departed the club earlier this summer.

Eriksen then joined Manchester United on a free transfer. He has registered two assists in eight appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit.

Eriksen also shone for Denmark in the recent international break, starting both his team's 2-1 defeat against Croatia and a 2-0 win over France. He even scored a goal from distance against Croatia.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), Hjulmand lauded Eriksen and claimed that his best is yet to come. He said:

"Christian's age does not matter. I am convinced that Christian has the best football years of his career ahead of him. He's so clear about everything he does on a football field. That man cannot be stressed on a football pitch. He is so calm, so smart and plays with such great energy. It really is a pleasure to experience."

He added:

"He shows what he is – a world-class player. He not only has the X-factor that all teams need. He also delivers great running work and is involved in all phases of the game. No one can doubt that he is an incredibly important player for us."

Eriksen is set to feature for Denmark in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 2020 EURO semi-finalists have been drawn in Group D alongside holders France, Australia and Tunisia. The tournament kicks off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

Squawka @Squawka



Phenomenal display. Christian Eriksen created eight chances against France, the most by a player in a League A, B or C game in the 2022/23 Nations League.Phenomenal display. Christian Eriksen created eight chances against France, the most by a player in a League A, B or C game in the 2022/23 Nations League. Phenomenal display. 👏 https://t.co/qd6s9Bn3Eg

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 12 points from six games. The Red Devils will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2).

Christian Eriksen opens up on why he joined Manchester United this summer

Speaking to Viaplay (via Sport Witness), Christian Eriksen said that he had always dreamed of joining Manchester United. He elaborated:

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a redemption after what had happened earlier, and like proving that you could get an offer from United. It was great. It's a huge club I've joined."

He added:

"Of course, Brentford wanted me to stay, but I would say where I am in my career I had the opportunity to step up to what I had dreamed of and hoped for. I wanted to kickstart my career by coming to an even bigger address (club), and I succeeded."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far