"That would really be a joke" - Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool players after Crystal Palace draw 

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool cannot think too much about their past as it would be a joke to compare this season with the previous ones.

The Reds had a tough outing in London on Saturday night (February 25) as they were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace. That left them 21 points behind the leaders and far off the top four as well. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.

Klopp, however, believes that they need to keep going and not think too much about the past as it does not reflect well. He wanted to take the positives and said:

"We keep going. I see in your eyes and the players' eyes as well that it looks like we lost the game. We didn't. We spoil ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history."

He continued:

"That would really be a joke. This will not be the season when the history books are written that people will want to look at again and again and again. There won't be big movies about it, but we have to go through it, and we will."

Speaking about the positives after the draw against Crystal Palace, Klopp said:

"It's not that we win and it's all great and then we drop a point and it's all rubbish. We have to keep going. Take the things and go again. That's what we will do. Nothing really changed tonight, but you can see it two ways. We didn't win, which sounds negative, but we have a point more than before, which sounds positive. You can choose."

Liverpool satisfied with the point despite going goalless

Jurgen Klopp admitted that it was a good point to secure for Liverpool at Crystal Palace. He believes that they are playing well, but the only flaw is the lack of goals.

Speaking to the media after the match, Klopp said:

"It was a good point. The main difference to the other games we have played here over the years – and I know the record is insane – is that we didn't score. But the clean sheet is there. Could we have done better? Yes, I think so."

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United and Bournemouth next in the Premier League.

They will then face Real Madrid away in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, hoping to turn around a 5-2 aggregate score.

Poll : 0 votes