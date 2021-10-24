"That's completely wrong" - Solskjaer defends 'brilliant' Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism about work ethic

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's work-rate in recent games following the Red Devils' poor run of form in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that the 36-year-old forward did not have a proper pre-season and had to build up his fitness.

Solskjaer also reminded critics that Cristiano Ronaldo had the highest number of sprints for the farthest distances. He was also seen running down the channels required by a striker during their Champions League win over Atalanta. Solskjaer said:

"When Cristiano came to us, he'd not had a proper pre-season at Juventus and you can see he's gradually getting fitter and fitter. Now he feels: 'I'm getting towards the level I know I can be'. Wednesday night, the focus, the physical effort, the run… he had the highest amount of sprints, the longest sprint distance, the longest high-intensity distance."

"We talk about players who run a lot, he does as much as them. If people want to criticise his work ethic, that's completely wrong. You see him running down the channels, which he has to do as a centre forward."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also said that Cristiano Ronaldo does everything asked him to do for the team. It is up to his Manchester United colleagues to get the best out of a superstar like him. Solskjaer added:

"He does the work that we want him to do for the team. Of course, the team, when you have a player like him, you've got to get the best out of him, but he knows he's part of the jigsaw of that team and he's been brilliant."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo has evolved

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has evolved. He has developed from a pacey winger to a proper centre-forward who loves to score goals.

The Manchester United manager believes Cristiano Ronaldo has not lost his hunger and has evolved like all players have to. Solskjaer said:

"He's changed his position from being a wide forward into more of a box centre forward because he knows how to score a goal, he wants to score goals. When he first came, with all the tricks and the pace, he had the hunger - and he's still got the hunger. He's done what every player has to do throughout his career, you have to evolve."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bright start to his second stint as a Manchester United player. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals in just eight appearances across all competitions.

