"That's not good news" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why he felt sorry for Manchester United after 4-0 hammering

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sympathy towards Manchester United, who the Reds beat 4-0 in the Premier League last week.

The Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah helped the hosts sink Ralf Rangnick and Co.

Jurgen Klopp's side have beaten Manchester United 9-0 on aggregate in the Premier League this season. The Reds faithful have been delighted with their side's dominance over the Old Trafford outfit.

However, Klopp has revealed that he feels bad for the Red Devils and Rangnick despite being in charge of their rivals. The Reds manager feels it is understandable that Manchester United struggled at Anfield as they played without a proper defensive midfielder. He told Sky Sports [via the Manchester Evening News]:

“We all know the first good news I think for the United people is that Erik ten Hag is agreed now, and the future starts now already. But they have to get through this season as well. It’s really hard, I can imagine, and obviously Ralf Rangnick, and I know how it sounds when the manager of Liverpool says I feel a little bit for him, but it’s like that."

"I can understand it’s really difficult. You go to Liverpool, they are really good, and you go ‘we have no defensive midfielder’, that’s not good news. It’s just not cool, and that’s the situation they’re in."

Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United as they lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool boss Klopp expecting tough match against Manchester United next term

Klopp insisted that he is not interested in discussing the difference in quality between the two clubs. He also believes this season's results will make Liverpool's trip to Manchester United even more difficult. He said:

"I’m not interested in gulfs or distances between us and them. I know we’ll go there next year and they’ll have the results from last year in mind, and it makes it even more difficult when we arrive there. But for the moment, it is how it is, and we are happy with our situation, and they will sort their situation.”

The Reds are four points behind table-toppers Manchester City, but could reduce the gap to one point with a win against Everton today. Rangnick's side, on the other hand, are placed sixth and sit six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

