"That's when she got stuck in my head" - Cristiano Ronaldo details how he developed a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Speaking on Georgina Rodriguez’s new Netflix series “I am Georgina,” Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo revealed details about how their relationship began back in 2016.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where the former worked as a saleswoman. The then Real Madrid player had visited the store along with his son Cristiano Junior when Georgina ended up helping the pair with their shopping. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner described their first meeting in the following manner:

“So that's when I went in and Gio was there. She was already done with work and it was like a moment that - we clicked. And that's when she got stuck in my head.”

Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that he was immediately smitten by Georgina, who claimed that her life changed after meeting the footballer:

Five years ago, my life changed. Thanks to love, my life is now a dream. Nothing in life has come easy. I know what it is to have nothing and to have everything. Recalling their first meeting, she said: 'My colleague said "I am on vacation, there's a client who wants to buy some coats, please stay half an hour and help her.”

Georgina added that she was initially shy during their first meeting:

As I am leaving, I see a very handsome man appear almost two meters tall. He was a with a boy and some friends. I stand frozen. Junior [Cristano's son] stands in front of me. Very well behaved, he greets me. So it was funny, like the kid had said hi to me, of course to a young girl, pretty. I started feeling butterflies in my stomach and I thought "what is going on with me?" So I didn't even want to look at him. I was very shy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Netflix appearance sheds light on his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

The Netflix documentary series shed light on quite a few previously unknown aspects of Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina. Georgina Rodriguez had lost her father back in 2016, which led to her being “absent” from the relationship temporarily:

'It wasn't sudden. It took a bit, perhaps a couple of months, because during that time we kind of stopped seeing each other. For a bit I was a little absent, well I was sad... and one day we ran into each other at another event and he asked me for dinner I thought "finally, my chance has come"

The in-depth docuseries I Am Georgina is now on Netflix She has 30 million followers, is a mother, a businesswoman, and her partner @Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's most famous men — but do you know the real Georgina Rodríguez?The in-depth docuseries I Am Georgina is now on Netflix She has 30 million followers, is a mother, a businesswoman, and her partner @Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's most famous men — but do you know the real Georgina Rodríguez? The in-depth docuseries I Am Georgina is now on Netflix https://t.co/tDwICLN7DU

The Instagram influencer/model had a complicated relationship with her father Jorge, who was jailed for ten years for offenses related to drug trafficking. She spent a major part of her childhood with her uncle and claimed that she did not let go of the chance to reignite the relationship. Cristiano Ronaldo asked her out for dinner after the two crossed paths at an event:

“I said yes even though I'd had dinner a couple hours ago! I went to his place and he [Cristiano Ronaldo] had his mashed potatoes, his veggies, his chicken and I had dinner again, like a lady.”

The pair are expecting a pair of twins and are currently a family of five, with Cristiano Junior along with twins Eva and Mateo, aged three.

