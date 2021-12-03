“That’s one of the reasons I came here” – Raphael Varane highlights “special” feeling at Manchester United compared to clubs in other countries

Manchester United star Raphael Varane recently had an interview where he discussed his ambitions with the club.

The World Cup winner had opted to join Real Madrid instead of United in 2011 from Lens. He went on to win numerous trophies with Los Blancos, including four Champions League titles. The star also guided them to three La Liga titles, three Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

The Manchester United defender has tasted all the success available in the club game. But he appreciates the atmosphere at Manchester United and the passion of the fans. He said:

“A very good example was the atmosphere at Old Trafford when we were losing 2-0 and we won the game 3-2 [against Atalanta]. The stadium pushed the team. In all the countries it's very different if you are losing 2-0 at home, the atmosphere will be very different."

He further added:

“That's one of the reasons I came here because of the different atmosphere, different feeling in stadiums. Manchester United is special (for that) and in England it's different in comparison to other countries in Europe.”

Varane, who has been on the sidelines due to injury, has watched his team struggle without him on the pitch. However, the defender believes that Manchester United can pick their performances up in the next few games and turn their situation around.

The Red Devils will hope to get back on track with new interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, while salvaging a poor season so far. A finish within the Champions League spots at the end of the campaign may be far-fetched, but it's still currently possible.

Rehab is going really well: Michael Carrick on Manchester United star

Raphael Varane has been out of contention since France beat Spain in the UEFA Nations League 2021 final. He had just recovered from another injury then.

The Manchester United faithful are intent on seeing Varane take his spot at Old Trafford again. Former caretaker Michael Carrick gave an update on the star's fitness. He said:

"Yeah, Rapha’s rehab is going really well. He’s out on the grass but it won’t be any time this week, by any stretch, it’ll be a little bit further than that, if not even longer. He’s on course [though], which is good."

With Varane on a positive course towards fitness, Ralf Rangnick will likely use the former Real Madrid centre-back near the festive period. The star will certainly be hoping to make a full recovery and rejoin his teammates on the training ground as well.

