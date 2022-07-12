“That’s a recipe for success” – Jack Wilshere names 2 coaches he wants to emulate as he takes up new role at Arsenal 

Jack Wilshere is looking to take inspiration from Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta as he begins his journey as Arsenal's U18 coach. The Englishman took charge of the U18 side following Dan Micciche's move to Crawley Town.

Earlier this month, Wilshere announced his retirement from his playing career after his deal with Danish side AGF ended in June. He tried to make a comeback but was unable to get to his best.

Speaking to the club website after his appointment, an elated Wilshere confirmed that he was excited to work with Arsenal. Citing Wenger and Arteta as his inspiration, he said he wants a team that "dominates possession" and "tries to win the ball as high as possible".

The former England international said:

"I want a team that dominates possession, tries to win the ball back as high as possible, as quickly as possible. Working under Arsene and people like that, they instilled that in us from a young age. If I can bring that in, along with Mikel's thoughts and ideas, I think that's a recipe for success.

I was thinking about all the coaches I worked with, including Mikel, and taking inspiration from all of them. I think it's so important that the academy and first-team are aligned. If there's a player who needs to go over and train with the first team, he has to have the same fundamentals that the first-team players have, and the same language is used between us and them. I think that gives them the best chance."

Jack Wilshere looking forward to helping Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is set to take up his first job as a coach and thanked Arsenal for trusting him. He admitted that his experience is an issue but is confident about delivering results.

Jack Wilshere @JackWilshere

@Arsenal Absolutely honoured to be the new U18’s head coach at this amazing club. Thanks to the club for your trust and support. Back where I belong @Arsenal Academy Absolutely honoured to be the new U18’s head coach at this amazing club. Thanks to the club for your trust and support. Back where I belong 🔴⚪️@Arsenal @ArsenalAcademy https://t.co/NwH5NbJgru

The former Arsenal player said:

"That experience is what really gave me the hunger to go after a job like this and think about the future. I'm the first to admit that I probably haven't got the experience that a lot of coaches have out there, but I have got experience of walking in the players' footsteps, coming through the academy and making it into the first-team."

The Englishman played 197 matches for the Gunners during his spell as a player at the club before being released in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far