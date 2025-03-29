“That’s something for PlayStation” - When Frank Rijkaard made stance clear in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Frank Rijkaard was quizzed about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 and the Dutch legend was quick to name the Argentine as the best player ever. The former Ajax and AC Milan star refused to pick one player for his team and dismissed it as hypothetical.

Speaking to the media via BolaVIP in 2012, Rijkaard stated that Messi was the best player he had ever seen. He did not want to compare the Barcelona legend to Ronaldo, saying:

"It wouldn’t be fair for me to make a direct comparison because I worked with Leo Messi, whom I consider the best player I have ever seen. I can’t compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo because I never worked with him. That doesn’t mean I don’t have great respect for Cristiano as a footballer.”

When quizzed about who he would pick for his team, he added:

“That’s something for PlayStation. In real football, that kind of choice doesn’t exist, so I won’t answer. Players experience ups and downs throughout their careers. But based on his performances on the pitch, Cristiano should be happy—he’s always the one leading the way at Real Madrid.”

Lionel Messi played 110 matches under Rijkaard at Barcelona. In an interview with Egyptian station MBC (via espn.in) in 2016, he stated that the Dutchman was the most important manager in his career. The Portuguese icon, meanwhile, never played under Rijkaard nor did he play against him.

Frank Rijkaard got emotional after Lionel Messi won FIFA World Cup ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Frank Rijkaard spoke to Mundo Deportivo in 2023 where he stated that he got emotional after Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in 2022. He revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's rival was one of a kind and that he was supporting the Argentine. He said:

“It’s not like tears were rolling down my cheeks after the final, but I celebrated like a puppy because Messi had finally done it. He’s one of a kind, isn’t he? I watched the final mainly as a Messi supporter. I think he got what he deserved."

Talking about how he took his son to Barcelona training and met the Argentine, he said:

"Messi was so nice and approachable. We hugged and we took pictures. That was, of course, a very special moment for my son. Seeing Messi after a long time made me feel something special. He’s become a star that everybody in the world looks up to."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are likely to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year after playing for their respective national teams in recent months. They are going strong but have hinted that they are close to calling it time on their careers.

