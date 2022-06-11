“That’s for sure” – Gareth Bale reacts to rumors linking him with Getafe after Real Madrid exit

Gareth Bale has spoken out over the rumors linking him with La Liga side Getafe following his departure from Real Madrid.

Following nine incredibly successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale is searching for a new club this summer after his Los Blancos contract expired.

A host of European clubs have been linked with the 32-year-old's signature, including Spanish side Getafe. They finished 15th in La Liga in the 2021-22 season and just a point above the relegation zone.

According to TalkSPORT, the Spanish side's president Angel Torres claimed they were offered the Real Madrid forward by his agent Jonathan Barnett. Torres stated:

"50 minutes ago they offered me Bale. I have to think about it and talk to the coach, I don’t know if he’s going to come.”

However, the now-former Real Madrid star has now responded to that claim, as he laughed off the suggestion that he could be moving to the Azulones.

The forward is currently on national duty with Wales in UEFA Nations League and they face Belgium on June 11. When asked in a pre-match press conference if he knew where he'd be playing next season, he replied (as per talkSPORT):

“No [I don’t know] but I’m not going to Getafe, that’s for sure."

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Gareth Bale plans to make a decision on his future after taking a holiday once the Nations League ends… but has said he will not sign for Getafe this summer. Gareth Bale plans to make a decision on his future after taking a holiday once the Nations League ends… but has said he will not sign for Getafe this summer. https://t.co/wivAQwrJna

Bale admits upcoming Qatar World Cup will influence his decision of where moves next following Real Madrid exit

Wales' victory in a play-off over Ukraine last week sealed their place in this year's World Cup. This is the first time they have qualified for football's biggest tournament since 1958.

Bale will go down as arguably the country's greatest ever player. However, his next choice of club could be crucial as he prepares for November's showpiece in the Middle East.

As per the aforementioned talkSPORT report, the forward has been linked with a number of clubs, including his former side Tottenham Hotspur. He has also been linked with his hometown team Cardiff City, who currently play in the English Championship.

A litteny of injury-issues led to Bale missing the majority of last season, as he only made seven appearances across the entire campaign. The veteran forward told talkSPORT in regards to the World Cup affecting his club choices:

“Yeah for sure it influences it, I just want to be playing going into the World Cup to be as fit as I can. I think I hear the manager say ideally he wants everybody to playing, and everybody wants to be playing, so hopefully I can enjoy my holiday and then decide where I want to be and what I want to do to try and be playing games to be as fit as I can for the World Cup."

The former Real Madrid star will certainly be a brilliant addition to any club he joins, especially with his motivation be in his prime come the World Cup.

