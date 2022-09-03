"That’s what is scaring me" - Manchester United legend praises Arsenal ahead of Old Trafford clash

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has heaped praise on Arsenal ahead of Sunday's big game.

The Gunners will be high on confidence when they travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to take on Erik ten Hag's side.

Arsenal have won all five of their games this season and are currently leading the Premier League table.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are fifth with nine points, having made a strong comeback after a dismal start to the campaign.

Patrice Evra has warned his former club that they will be the underdogs against a high-flying Gunners side and will need luck to get a good result.

Evra has also hailed Manchester United for committing themselves in every possible way to stop conceding goals. He told Betfair, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“This game is the beauty of the Premier League. I think United will have to play in a similar way like they did against Liverpool, in that survival mode, they may even have to get some luck."

“In that game against Liverpool, Klopp’s side had many chances to win the game but let’s give credit to United. Now, they don’t want to lose any games, they are putting their lives on the line to prevent conceding goals."

Evra has admitted that he is scared of Mikel Arteta's side who are winning games comfortably as well as in the ugly way when needed.

The former France defender has joked that the Gunners are no longer pushovers for the Red Devils as they used to be in the past. He added:

“Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that’s what is scaring me. Against Fulham, it wasn’t a good game but they won. Let’s be clear, Arsenal fear Man United, there’s a massive history between the two.”

“I used to call them ‘our babies’, now it’s the other way round and we’re looking more like the babies. This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I’ll say United, but anything can happen.”

Manchester United will have to be at their absolute best to stop Arsenal

Arsenal have enjoyed a phenomenal start to their season and are the only team to have a 100% record after five games.

Manchester United, despite their strong momentum, will be on the backfoot against Mikel Arteta's side.

They face Man United at Old Trafford next The last time Arsenal went to Old Trafford in their 6th game of the season, they went unbeaten and won the league.They face Man United at Old Trafford next The last time Arsenal went to Old Trafford in their 6th game of the season, they went unbeaten and won the league.They face Man United at Old Trafford next 👀 https://t.co/sypSmOTlc1

We have witnessed a rather mixed start to the season for every team apart from the Gunners and Manchester City.

The table is slowly but surely taking shape and the result of this game could have a significant impact on the outcome of the season.

