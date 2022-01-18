“It’s not something you see very often” – Former player highlights key quality of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Tim Hoogland, who played under Jurgen Klopp during his time at Mainz, has heaped praise on the Liverpool manager for his unbelievable human nature. The former German defender remarks that the tactician's interpersonal skills are way beyond anything he's seen in football.

It's been approximately 12 years since the pair worked together at Mainz and Jurgen Klopp has kept in touch with the player. The former Mainz defender told The Athletic:

"Even now, we are still in contact. We send messages — not often, but this is one of the things that is unbelievable, and I’ve never seen it before [from a former manager]. When I text Klopp, he will always answer within an hour. His empathy, his human nature is unbelievable."

He added:

"That’s something that hasn’t changed from when he was my coach in 2008 to now. His human skills were way above everything I’ve ever seen in football. It’s not something you see very often."

Allistair McCaw @AllistairMcCaw

1)People & relationships come first

2)Respects history & culture of club

3)Praises & lifts others up

4)Not afraid to show emotions

5)Trust is biggest factor

6)Displays Vulnerability

7)Has humility— the ‘normal’ one 7 Things about @LFC Jurgen Klopp’s Leadership:1)People & relationships come first2)Respects history & culture of club3)Praises & lifts others up4)Not afraid to show emotions5)Trust is biggest factor6)Displays Vulnerability7)Has humility— the ‘normal’ one 7 Things about @LFC Jurgen Klopp’s Leadership: 1)People & relationships come first 2)Respects history & culture of club3)Praises & lifts others up4)Not afraid to show emotions 5)Trust is biggest factor 6)Displays Vulnerability7)Has humility— the ‘normal’ one https://t.co/QKeQXqkdQi

Tim Hoogland went on to give an insight into what Jurgen Klopp is like in training. The German explained that the tactician strikes a perfect balance between seriousness and fun, making all his players feel important, which enables them to grow together. Hoogland remarked:

"He has a good balance. He can be really serious and really hard in training, but on the other hand, he gives you so much fun. Maybe if you take a shot and the ball goes 30 meters over, he starts to laugh so loud."

He added:

"He has a nose for these situations and he delegates perfectly. Everyone in his coaching group feels they are needed. Everybody has their own responsibility. That’s why they grow as a group."

90min @90min_Football



He helped pay his way to the top! Jürgen Klopp was more than a manager for Robert Lewandowski...He helped pay his way to the top! Jürgen Klopp was more than a manager for Robert Lewandowski...He helped pay his way to the top! 🙌😂 https://t.co/BUZFGMWIoI

How Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have fared in recent weeks

It has been a tough challenge for Liverpool to play without two of their best players. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are currently representing their nations in the AFCON. However, it's fair to say the Reds have done well in their last three games.

The Reds defeated Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in the FA Cup and played a goalless draw with Arsenal in the EFL Cup before beating Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jurgen Klopp's men will lock horns with Arsenal once again in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash this week.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar