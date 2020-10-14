Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the sport for years and possess nine Champions League trophies between them. They may be football protagonists; nonetheless, there are other celebrated players that have left quite an impression on fans during the last decade. Here are a few favorites of the masses.

#10 Robert Lewandowski

It's fair to say that Robert Lewandowski could thrive in any team. The Polish striker is the perfect balance of speed, power, and technique. At 32, it seems as though Lewandowski is ageing like fine wine. He was, by far, the best player during the 2019/2020 season of Bundesliga. He scored 34 goals in 31 matches in Bundesliga and a total of 55 goals during the season. This resulted in Lewandowski being awarded the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. His 416 career goals is testimony to what a great player he is.

#9 Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr

A global icon and one of the most recognisable player in the world, Neymar Jr was once anticipated to become even bigger than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Luck hasn't been in his favor ever since he left Barcelona in 2017 to join PSG for $263 Million! He hasn't been able to live up to expectations post his transfer due to injuries. Winning a Ballon d'Or can help go down in history as one of 'The Greats' provided he can avoid injuries in the next couple of years and stay in form.