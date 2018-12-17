The 3 options for the Manchester United board after the Liverpool defeat

Manchester United stand 19 points adrift of the league leaders

Oh dear. It was a mauling at Anfield. 36 shots, with 11 of them on target, 64.3% possession and 3 goals conceded. One can be forgiven for thinking these stats were produced from a game of PES. Manchester United have been in a mini-crisis all season. It is safe to say that this has escalated to a full-blown crisis.

If the stats from this game make for dim reading, then stats from their entire league season are incredulous. This 26 point haul after 17 games is the lowest United have accumulated since the 1990-1991 season. Manchester United have conceded more goals (29) this season than they did in the whole of last season (28).

They have already suffered 5 league defeats in 17 games. To put this into context, United were only defeated 7 times in the whole of last season.

The squad seems to be in disarray. Players are lacking in confidence and the coach seems to be taking shots at everyone from Ed Woodward to the board, his players, the press and even the opposition.

The club is in dire need of intervention somehow. Here's a look at three options for the Manchester United board to take to halt their rapid descent to mid-table mediocrity.

#1 Sack Jose Mourinho Now

This has to be it for the United boss. He has been one game away from the sack on many occasions this season. This defeat to Liverpool has to be that game. There is a way to lose a football match and still go home with heads held high. Jose Mourinho has lost far too many points this season in disparaging fashion.

United has lost to three (Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool) of their top six rivals and have been outclassed, outfought, outwitted and outcoached on all three occasions. They managed to get draws against the other two (Chelsea and Arsenal) of their top six rivals.

The issue with Jose Mourinho's United team is that they seem to have no pattern or style of play. They almost always require a mistake from their opposition for them to be in business. This can no longer be acceptable.

David Moyes' short tenure at the helm of Manchester United was viewed by many as the lowest ebb in United's history. Jose Mourinho's 2018/19 team is breaking all those unwanted records and are on course for their worst season this century or even longer.

Also, Mourinho should be sacked now because of the toxic environment he has created around the club. He has taken a swipe at Martial, Rashford, Pogba, Bailly, Fred, Jones, Smalling and some other players this season alone.

If the board let him stay, some of their prized assets like Pogba and Martial may decide they cannot take it anymore and leave. An exodus of that nature will render United even less attractive a destination for potential players.

If the board exercise this option, a caretaker boss can be appointed till the end of the season and the permanent managerial appointment announced in the summer. Legends of the Old Trafford club like Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes or any other willing legends can be given the job on a temporary basis with a view to a permanent appointment in the summer.

