×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The 3 options for the Manchester United board after the Liverpool defeat

Obinna Delight Ikenna
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.17K   //    17 Dec 2018, 19:46 IST

Manchester United stand 19 points adrift of the league leaders
Manchester United stand 19 points adrift of the league leaders

Oh dear. It was a mauling at Anfield. 36 shots, with 11 of them on target, 64.3% possession and 3 goals conceded. One can be forgiven for thinking these stats were produced from a game of PES. Manchester United have been in a mini-crisis all season. It is safe to say that this has escalated to a full-blown crisis.

If the stats from this game make for dim reading, then stats from their entire league season are incredulous. This 26 point haul after 17 games is the lowest United have accumulated since the 1990-1991 season. Manchester United have conceded more goals (29) this season than they did in the whole of last season (28).

They have already suffered 5 league defeats in 17 games. To put this into context, United were only defeated 7 times in the whole of last season.

The squad seems to be in disarray. Players are lacking in confidence and the coach seems to be taking shots at everyone from Ed Woodward to the board, his players, the press and even the opposition.

The club is in dire need of intervention somehow. Here's a look at three options for the Manchester United board to take to halt their rapid descent to mid-table mediocrity.

#1 Sack Jose Mourinho Now

This has to be it for the United boss. He has been one game away from the sack on many occasions this season. This defeat to Liverpool has to be that game. There is a way to lose a football match and still go home with heads held high. Jose Mourinho has lost far too many points this season in disparaging fashion.

United has lost to three (Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool) of their top six rivals and have been outclassed, outfought, outwitted and outcoached on all three occasions. They managed to get draws against the other two (Chelsea and Arsenal) of their top six rivals.

The issue with Jose Mourinho's United team is that they seem to have no pattern or style of play. They almost always require a mistake from their opposition for them to be in business. This can no longer be acceptable.

David Moyes' short tenure at the helm of Manchester United was viewed by many as the lowest ebb in United's history. Jose Mourinho's 2018/19 team is breaking all those unwanted records and are on course for their worst season this century or even longer.

Advertisement

Also, Mourinho should be sacked now because of the toxic environment he has created around the club. He has taken a swipe at Martial, Rashford, Pogba, Bailly, Fred, Jones, Smalling and some other players this season alone.

If the board let him stay, some of their prized assets like Pogba and Martial may decide they cannot take it anymore and leave. An exodus of that nature will render United even less attractive a destination for potential players.

If the board exercise this option, a caretaker boss can be appointed till the end of the season and the permanent managerial appointment announced in the summer. Legends of the Old Trafford club like Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes or any other willing legends can be given the job on a temporary basis with a view to a permanent appointment in the summer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward
Obinna Delight Ikenna
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am an avid lover and follower of the beautiful game.
Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 Key Battles
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
5 Men who can help Manchester United overcome Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Manchester United Board is right not to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 3 observations from...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Rating the ManUtd players
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: 4 errors from Jose...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us