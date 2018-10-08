The 5 biggest achievements for Jurgen Klopp in 3 years with Liverpool FC

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

It's been three years since he moved from Signal Iduna Park to Anfield and he really turned things around for the Kops. How far has Liverpool reached under the helm of Jurgen Klopp?

Today marks the third year anniversary of Klopp's arrival in Liverpool and since then, he's taken not only the club but also it's loyal supporters to greater heights. Apart from their current success in the standings in the premier league, we look into the five biggest achievements Klopp brought in for Liverpool.

#1 Resurgence in Europe

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The last time Liverpool took the UEFA Champions League trophy home was in 2005 through a fantastic turnaround in Istanbul. Fast forward to 10 years, they faced Real Madrid in the champions league final but just fell short whilst they also made it to the Europa League final back in 2016 after 15 years of absence.

On this day in 2015, Jürgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager. pic.twitter.com/ZLtlaMZp2x — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) October 7, 2018

These achievements were made possible with the help of a continuous worker in Klopp. The German gaffer has turned the tables around for the reds as he led them to a convincing run in the Europa League in 2016 and an unprecedented return to the champions league final last year.

Klopp also led Liverpool to an unprecedented seven-game unbeaten streak in the champions league that has been put to an end by Napoli. Despite the road bump, Liverpool will be back underway to charge for another chance at the UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

Liverpool have lost their first ever Champions League group stage game under Jurgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/1fZPgAgg6Z — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2018

