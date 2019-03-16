5 English clubs Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

Lionel Messi loves scoring against English clubs. He has scored 22 goals already against English Clubs in the Champions League and is the player who has scored the most goals against English sides in the tournament. For the record, Ronaldo is second on that list, with 12 goals. The Argentinean seems to relish the opportunity to face Premier League sides and has scored against all English opposition apart from Liverpool - whom he has faced twice without scoring.

As such, when the Champions League draw on Friday pitted Barcelona against Manchester United, it meant that Messi would be back in England, his old hunting ground, against Old foes. And that has led us to delve deep and bring to you the 5 English clubs that Messi has scored against in the Champions League.

#5 Manchester United

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

Goals Scored - 2

Messi has faced the Premier League giants on four occasions in his career and Manchester United would not forget him in a hurry.

The first time Messi played against Manchester United was in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Semi Final of the 2007/08 season. The game ended in a 0-0 draw as a young Messi looked lively, but failed to make a mark. In the return leg, Messi was very impressive and gave the United defence a pretty hard time. However, Paul Scholes stole the show, scoring the only goal of the game and taking United to the Finals.

But the diminutive Argentinean made up for it in the next couple of times that the two sides met. The first was in the 2009 UEFA Champions League Final. United, attempting to defend the title for the first time in the history of the tournament, came up with a defiant Lionel Messi, who scored a spectacular header in the 70th minute to take the game away from the reigning Champions after Eto'o had scored the opener for Barcelona.

Two years later, both teams made their way to the finals again, and United once again came short of an inspired performance from Lionel Messi - who was adjudged the man of the match. The Argentinean scored a beautiful goal as Barcelona won the game 3-1.

