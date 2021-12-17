The 5 most entertaining Brazilian footballers in history

Brazilian football is known for the energy it carries on the pitch, stands and streets over the country. Expression through football is part of the beauty of Brazilian culture.

Children play the game in the streets from a very young age, often against older opponents. Due to the varied age group, younger players often have to find ways of getting the better of bigger opponents. It is through these games that players build their characters and personalities as players.

Brazil have blessed the world with players like Pele, Garrincha, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Neymar, and many more. Their unique understanding of the physics of the ball allowed them to dribble past opponents and score unbelievable goals.

A classic example of that is a memorable free-kick from Roberto Carlos against France, with goalkeeper Fabian Barthez rooted to his spot in disbelief.

Babatunde Koiki @BabatundeKoiki - 3rd June 1997

- Stade de Gerland, Lyon

- Opening match of Tournoi de France between France & Brazil



- 3rd June 1997- Stade de Gerland, Lyon- Opening match of Tournoi de France between France & BrazilBrazilian wingback Roberto Carlos scores one of the most spectacular freekicks ever and his greatest ever goal.

Without players of that calibre who possess exceptional ability, Brazil would not have won five FIFA World Cups. Furthermore, Brazilian legend Pele is the top goalscorer in history with 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, including friendlies. Without great players, the Brazilian team would not have been able to achieve great things.

On that note, here's a look at the five most exciting and entertaining players produced by Brazil over the years. These players not only scored goals and helped their team with, but they also did so in typical Samba style with their innovative skills.

#5 Romario (1994 FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil)

Romario one of the quickest and most prolific strikers for Brazil in action for the Seleccao.

Romario de Souza Faria was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1966. He is one of the most successful and world-renowned players to have represented Brazil. With the Seleccao, Romario won one FIFA World Cup and two Copa Americas.

Romario mainly played as a striker and represented several clubs in South America and Europe. He notched up 690 goals in 893 appearances in club football.

The Brazilian scored 55 goals in 70 games for Brazil, including five goals en route to winning the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Italy in the final. The striker was awarded the Golden Ball award for his five goals and three assists in the tournament.

ON THIS DAY: In 1994, Brazil won their fourth World Cup after beating Italy 3-2 on penalties. 🏆

Golden Ball = Romário. 🇧🇷





Romario made use of his agility and pace exceptionally well to beat defenders and score goals. The Brazilian was adept with the ball at his feet, and glided past opponents.

In the 1990s, Romario was part of a lethal strike force alongside Hristo Stoichkov in Johan Cruyff's Barcelona team. In one game, he received the ball with his back to goal, and in one sweeping motion, Romario turned his marker, and was through on goal to score.

Romario skills in FC Barcelona





Romario ranks fourth in Brazil's all-time top scorers' list. He's the seventh-highest scorer in the history of the game with 780 goals in 1000 outings. He was a true entertainer and legend of his time.

#4 Neymar Jr.

Neymar is among the latest crop of world-class Brazilian talent in football.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was born in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil, in 1992. He came to prominence at a very young age, making an impact with Brazilian club Santos. The forward is renowned for using his balance and quick feet to get past opponents as if they aren't there.

Neymar is second in the list of all-time top scorers for Brazil, having scored 70 goals in 116 games since debuting for them at the age of 18. He only trails Pele in the all-time list.

The PSG attacker has scored 332 goals in 539 appearances in club football. He has scored 100 or more goals for Santos and Barcelona, and is only ten shy of achieving the same tally with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar is extremely adept at using space around and above defenders, often scooping or lifting the ball over his opponents to create an opening.

One example of that was his goal against Villarreal in 2015. He received the ball from the left wing, took a touch off his hip, and deftly lifted it over his own and his marker's head into a gap. Neymar then volleyed the ball into the bottom right corner to cap off an incredible goal.

Neymar during his time at Barcelona was simply outrageous! 😂

This goal against Villarreal isn't talked about enough.





Another great example of Neymar's skill is his goal for Santos against rivals Flamengo in an enthralling game that ended 5-4 in Santos' favour. Ronaldinho scored a hat-trick in that game, and Neymar bagged a brace.

Neymar scored an incredible goal to put Santos 3-0 up in the game. He combined with his teammates before beating the last defender with an audacious piece of trickery, and slotting the ball into the back of the net.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



Not to be outdone, Ronaldinho scored a hat-trick as Flamengo ran out 5-4 winners. What a game.









At 29, Neymar still has a few years left in his tank to become Brazil's all-time top scorer. The Brazilian will also hope to achieve further success with his club PSG.

