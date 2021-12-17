5 most entertaining Dutch footballers in history

The Netherlands has produced some of the most forward-thinking and creative footballers in history. While most of them made a lasting impact on the game as players, some repeated the trick as managers too.

Several renowned tactics have originated from the nation's rich footballing heritage. Dutch teams in the 1970s and 1980s - led by Ajax - were masters of versatility, with players being able to interchange positions seamlessly. That allowed them to take the game to the opposition and dominate.

In the 1970s, Ajax won the European Cup (now called the UEFA Champions League) three consecutive years. Master tactician Rinus Michels was the mastermind behind the inspirational 'total football' tactic. He was the first to popularise the 4-3-3 formation.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice Rinus Michels’ Netherlands and Ajax sides of the 1970s were two of the most famous for inspiring the use of a 4-3-3. It was these teams’ tactics that led to the concept of Total Football and encouraged the likes of Johan Cruyff to use a 4-3-3 when he became a coach... 🧵4️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ Rinus Michels’ Netherlands and Ajax sides of the 1970s were two of the most famous for inspiring the use of a 4-3-3. It was these teams’ tactics that led to the concept of Total Football and encouraged the likes of Johan Cruyff to use a 4-3-3 when he became a coach... 🧵4️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ https://t.co/zAazIk8qE1

With a great system come great talents who are products of the success of prior efforts. There have been many such Dutch players who have showcased their sensational abilities in games worldwide.

On that note, here's a take at the five most entertaining Dutch footballers in history who impressed with their skills and goals.

#5 Wesley Sneijder

Wesley Sneijder was one of the best attacking midfielders to represent the Netherlands.

Wesley Sneijder was born in Utrecht, Netherlands, in 1984. Playing mainly as a central attacking midfielder, Sneijder had prominent spells at Ajax and Real Madrid in the 2000s. Following that, he hit the peak of his career while at Inter Milan, between 2009 and 12.

Sneijder was also instrumental in guiding the Netherlands to the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. He scored five goals and provided an assist in that campaign. Sneijder also won the Silver Ball and the Bronze Boot in that edition of the World Cup.

Wesley Sneijder was also key in Inter's triumphant run in the UEFA Champions League in 2009-10. Here is a video of the Dutchman providing an assist for Diego Milito in the final against Bayern Munich, which Inter won 2-0 in Madrid.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



⚫️🔵 Assist in 2010 final for Inter hero Diego Milito 🅰️



@sneijder101010 | @Inter_en | #UCL 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗: Wesley Sneijder Champions League moments 😎⚫️🔵 Assist in 2010 final for Inter hero Diego Milito 🅰️ 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗: Wesley Sneijder Champions League moments 😎⚫️🔵 Assist in 2010 final for Inter hero Diego Milito 🅰️@sneijder101010 | @Inter_en | #UCL https://t.co/leeVoUzkZE

Sneijder didn't shy away from taking aim from distance, scoring some stunning long-range goals in his career. Here's one such stunner from a game in the 2008 UEFA Euros against France, which the Netherlands won 4-1.

MUNDIAL @MundialMag Happy birthday, Wesley Sneijder. Here's one of his many magical goals, chosen purely for the "shouldn't work but somehow does" orange-shirts-and-baby-blue-socks combo at Euro 2008. Happy birthday, Wesley Sneijder. Here's one of his many magical goals, chosen purely for the "shouldn't work but somehow does" orange-shirts-and-baby-blue-socks combo at Euro 2008. https://t.co/1I95W8YnzA

Sneijder retired from international football in 2018 as the most capped player for the Dutch national team with 134 caps. He retired from club football the following year in 2019 after a spell with Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

#4 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie scored some stunning acrobatic goals throughout his career.

Robin van Persie was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 1983. Regarded as one of the best strikers of his era, Van Persie is the all-time top scorer for the Dutch national team with 50 goals in 102 games. Although not as prolific as other greats of his time, van Persie scored some unbelievable goals.

The Dutchman enjoyed his peak years playing in the Premier League for giants Arsenal and Manchester United between 2004 and 2015. He won one FA Cup and one Premier League title during that period, scoring 190 goals.

While playing for Arsenal, the 'flying Dutchman' scored a stunning volley against Charlton Athletic in 2006. Van Persie latched onto a cross by Emmanuel Eboue to finish off a legendary goal.

Some of his 50 goals for the Netherlands were astounding finishes too. The most iconic and important one being the equaliser for the Dutch against Spain in their 2014 FIFA World Cup opener.

Van Persie made a darting run into the box and, was found by Daley Blind with an exquisite long-ball. RvP dived and made contact with the ball mid-air, sending it looping over Spain 'keeper Iker Casillas' head and into the net to make it 1-1 on the night.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



The pass from Blind is a joke and the finish is unbelievable. 😳 😳 😳



📹-

Can't believe Van Persie's header against Spain is being called overrated.The pass from Blind is a joke and the finish is unbelievable. 😳 😳 😳📹- @FIFAWorldCup Can't believe Van Persie's header against Spain is being called overrated.The pass from Blind is a joke and the finish is unbelievable. 😳 😳 😳📹- @FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/00lyc6Al8u

The Dutchman was known for his incredible volleys and clutch goals. He was an important part of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side, who won the Scotsman 13th and final Premier League title. Van Persie scored 26 and assisted 16 goals that season in United's title run.

That included a stunning volley against Aston Villa, where van Persie slotted away a delicious pass by Wayne Rooney.

Van Persie ended his career at boyhood club Feyenoord, with 272 goals in 593 club games. Since 2020, he has been the assistant manager at the club where he first became a professional player.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav