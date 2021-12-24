5 most entertaining Portuguese footballers of all time

Football is more than just a sport to Portuguese people. It is a way of life, a means of expression and entertainment, and a way for people to unite and enjoy. Over the years, the nation has produced some talented players who have made it big.

Portuguese players play with a unique flair and a sense of responsibility, but also with fearlessness. The likes of Eusebio, Pauleta, Pepe and Helder Postiga, among others, have fared well for the Portuguese national team over the years.

Portugal won their first international title in 2016, defeating France 1-0 after extra time in the Euro 2016 final. That game saw Eder score the winning goal for the Seleccao.

With young and supremely talented players like Diogo Jota, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and Andre Silva, the current Portugal team look like a strong outfit. They will hope to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year through the playoff route.

Over the years, Portuguese players have produced moments of brilliance that have left fans in awe. On that note, here's a look at the five most entertaining Portuguese players in history.

#5 Ricardo Quaresma

Iran vs Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Ricardo Andrade Quaresma Bernardo was born in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1983. He began his career at Domingos Savio before joining Sporting CP's youth academy in 1994.

Quaresma came through the ranks at Sporting, for whom he debuted in 2001. He had a year-long spell at Barcelona the next year, followed by a move to Porto in 2004. It was there where Quaresma found his feet, becoming an established player.

Quaresma has played for various clubs including Porto, Sporting, Besiktas, Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan. In 663 career appearances, the Portuguese has scored 108 goals and provided 167 assists.

Ricardo Quaresma is widely renowned for his 'trivela' kick, where he uses the outside of his foot to generate reverse curl on the ball.

Here is a clip of Quaresma producing a trivela goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

He also provided an extraordinary assist for a teammate to nod home a goal whilst at Besiktas recently. Quaresma passed the ball using a 'rabona' kick, using his kicking leg to go behind and around the standing leg to kick the ball.

You can watch that amazing assist here:

Photos of Football @photosofootball Meanwhile in Turkey: Quaresma assists with rabona! Meanwhile in Turkey: Quaresma assists with rabona! https://t.co/r9YrSf0N5L

Quaresma currently plays for Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

#4 Nani

Nani is one of the most skilled wingers in Portugal's history.

Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha, aka 'Nani', was born in Amadora, Portugal, in 1986. He played predominantly as a winger, and was known for his tricks on the ball, venomous strikes and exceptional physique.

The Portuguese came through the ranks at Sporting, where he made his senior debut in 2005. He was then signed by Manchester United in 2007 for €25.5 million. The Portuguese had the most fruitful stint of his career with the Red Devils.

Nani won four Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League with United. He scored some brilliant goals for them, including a memorable team effort against Manchester City. United passed the ball swiftly through the City line before Nani, who was played in, finished with a chip.

You can see that goal here:

Nani played 230 games for United, scoring 41 goals and providing 74 assists. His best season in the Premier League for United was in 2010-11. The Portuguese scored nine goals and set up a further 19 in 33 appearances that campaign.

He currently plays for Orlando City SC in the MLS, for whom he has scored 31 goals and provided 19 assists in 88 games across competitions.

