The 5 Fastest Footballers in World Football

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.07K   //    22 Sep 2018, 08:16 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Messi is known for his speed, but is he among the fastest in the world?

Football teams are becoming increasingly reliant on players that possess blistering speed, due to the changes of how the modern game of football is played. Most managers now want two full backs that can cover both ends of the pitch quickly, in addition to pacey wingers and a dynamic striker that can expose space on counter attacks.

These demands have resulted in some of the fastest players of all time now taking to the field on a weekly basis. This list comprises of players playing in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues, and they are ranked by their maximum sprint speed.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Ronaldo recently swapped Madrid for Juventus

Not only does Cristiano Ronaldo possess one of the greatest football skill-sets of all time, he is also one of the fastest players to have graced the beautiful game.

The Portuguese superstar has a sprint speed of 33.60 km/h, which is remarkable considering that the Juventus player is 33. Due to his age Ronaldo will most likely drop out of the top five soon, but even if he loses a yard of pace, he is still likely to be among the fastest in Italy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
