The 5 greatest Ballon d'Or winners to have graced El Clasico | La Liga 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The great Lionel Messi is just one of the legends to have graced El Clasico

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona – better known as El Clasico – is perhaps the biggest club game in football, as the two Spanish giants, who have won countless numbers of trophies between them, despise each other and have a storied rivalry that reaches back for decades. Due to the success, popularity and size of the two clubs, it should hardly come as a surprise to know that both the Bernabeu and the Nou Camp have been home to some of the greatest players to ever step onto the pitch, and over the years numerous Ballon d’Or winners have starred in El Clasico games.

With the Bernabeu playing host to the latest El Clasico this weekend, here is a look at the 5 greatest Ballon d’Or winners to star in the game over the years.

5. Luis Figo

Luis Figo starred for both Barcelona and Real Madrid and won the Ballon d'Or in 2000

One of just a handful of players to take part in El Clasico games for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, Portuguese playmaker Luis Figo won the Ballon d’Or in 2000. Just months before he was handed the famous award, Figo had controversially moved from the Nou Camp to the Bernabeu for a then-world record transfer fee of £37m, instantly becoming a super-villain in the eyes of the Barca faithful in the process.

Prior to that, he’d become one of their all-time great players after joining the club from his boyhood team Sporting Lisbon for just £2.25m in the summer of 1995. Figo was almost instantly a hit with La Blaugrana, cementing himself as practically an ever-present in their starting XI from day one. He was so good, in fact, that one teammate once claimed that Barca’s gameplan at one point was simply to give him the ball.

Figo won 7 trophies with Barca – including 2 La Liga titles – but saw more success once he’d moved to Real, as he helped Los Blancos to 2 La Liga titles as well as the 2002 Champions League. He was also at the heart of one of the more infamous moments of the Barca/Real rivalry, as fans of La Blaugrana would pelt him with debris after he made the move to their bitter rivals – notably hurling a pig’s head at him in one game at the Nou Camp.

Although not a prolific goalscorer, few players had the passing range and vision of the Portuguese wizard; even today, his 106 assists are the second-most in La Liga history behind Lionel Messi. Figo might not get a warm welcome at the Nou Camp even today, but there’s no denying that he became a legend for both Barca and Real over his collective 10 seasons in Spain.

1 / 5 NEXT