Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    16 Sep 2018, 20:02 IST

Ramo
This Spanish pair share a tendency to score goals from defence

The modern day defender spends large portions of games guarding his own goal, so he does not have too many opportunities to score. Despite this, a few stars have found success in frequently scoring, and some even have a tendency to score goals at important times.

Whether they are attacking full backs or central defenders lethal from set pieces, here are the 5 highest scoring defenders in Champions League history.

#5 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Ramos has even scored in a Champions League final

UEFA Champions League Appearances: 114

UEFA Champions League Goals: 11

The first of three active players on the list, Sergio Ramos scores at an average of 1 in every 10 games. Ramos even scored a famous last minute equaliser in the 2014 final against arch rivals Atletico Madrid, and it proved the pivotal point as Real Madrid went on to win in extra time.

Ramos will have ample opportunities to add to his total due to him now taking penalties and the fact that Madrid go far in the competition every year.

#4 Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Appearances: 111

UEFA Champions League Goals: 12

Dani Alves is a right back by trade, but he is famous for getting forward, and he often covers the entire pitch due to his incredible engine and gut busting runs. The 35 year old is approaching the end of his career, but is still a constant threat when he gets into the opposition half.

The Brazilian posted a joint career best of two goals in the competition last season, and he will look to add more this year, as PSG seek the one trophy that continues to elude them.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Gerard Pique Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
7 Best Ball-playing Centerbacks right now
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
The 10 best center-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us