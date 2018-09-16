5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History

This Spanish pair share a tendency to score goals from defence

The modern day defender spends large portions of games guarding his own goal, so he does not have too many opportunities to score. Despite this, a few stars have found success in frequently scoring, and some even have a tendency to score goals at important times.

Whether they are attacking full backs or central defenders lethal from set pieces, here are the 5 highest scoring defenders in Champions League history.

#5 Sergio Ramos

Ramos has even scored in a Champions League final

UEFA Champions League Appearances: 114

UEFA Champions League Goals: 11

The first of three active players on the list, Sergio Ramos scores at an average of 1 in every 10 games. Ramos even scored a famous last minute equaliser in the 2014 final against arch rivals Atletico Madrid, and it proved the pivotal point as Real Madrid went on to win in extra time.

Ramos will have ample opportunities to add to his total due to him now taking penalties and the fact that Madrid go far in the competition every year.

#4 Dani Alves

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Appearances: 111

UEFA Champions League Goals: 12

Dani Alves is a right back by trade, but he is famous for getting forward, and he often covers the entire pitch due to his incredible engine and gut busting runs. The 35 year old is approaching the end of his career, but is still a constant threat when he gets into the opposition half.

The Brazilian posted a joint career best of two goals in the competition last season, and he will look to add more this year, as PSG seek the one trophy that continues to elude them.

