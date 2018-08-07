Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 5 most successful transfers of all time

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    07 Aug 2018, 10:37 IST

FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League
Samuel Eto'o was incredible value for money for FC Barcelona

Countless football transfers have been completed over the past century of first-class football across the world, however, for every success, there are many more busts. Very few men can boast to have been the catalyst for unprecedented success for their club following their signings.

The following five footballers can all make very strong claims that their transfers did exactly that as we count down the most successful transfers of all time.

#5 Samuel Eto'o to Barcelona (2004-09)

Transfer Fee: £24.3 million

Major Honours Won: 6 (2x European Cups, 3x League Titles, 1x Spanish Cup)

An argument could be made that Samuel Eto'o's transfer from Barcelona to Inter Milan was just as successful, with him adding another six major trophies during his tenure at the Italian side, however it was the effect that Eto'o had on the Barcelona revolution of the mid-2000's which made him one of the most explosive and successful strikers of his generation, and catapulted Barcelona above great rivals Real Madrid as the number one side in Spain and Europe.

Barcelona had not won La Liga since the 1998-99 season when Eto'o arrived from Mallorca in the summer of 2004.

Eto'o's £24.4 million transfer immediately paid dividends. He smashed in 29 goals for Barcelona in all competitions as Barcelona finally reclaimed the La Liga title. Eto'o again top-scored for Barcelona in 2005-06 with 34 goals as the club's resurgence continued.

The Catalan side retained La Liga and also won their first European Cup since 1992, with a victory over Arsenal. Eto'o continued to perform to a high standard for the club even though the next two season's disappointed in terms of silverware.

Eto'o's goalscoring exploits led Barcelona to an unprecedented treble of trophies in 2008-09, as Eto'o racked up over 30 goals once again, as Barcelona swept to glory in La Liga, the Spanish Cup and the European Cup.

Eto'o played a crucial role in the success of one of the greatest teams ever, finishing his Barcelona career with 152 goals in 232 matches; all for a relatively modest transfer fee that the Cameroon forward paid back many times over.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Most Controversial Red Cards
RELATED STORY
7 of the highest goal-scoring defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs that Cristiano Ronaldo can move to
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us