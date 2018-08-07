The 5 most successful transfers of all time

Samuel Eto'o was incredible value for money for FC Barcelona

Countless football transfers have been completed over the past century of first-class football across the world, however, for every success, there are many more busts. Very few men can boast to have been the catalyst for unprecedented success for their club following their signings.

The following five footballers can all make very strong claims that their transfers did exactly that as we count down the most successful transfers of all time.

#5 Samuel Eto'o to Barcelona (2004-09)

Transfer Fee: £24.3 million

Major Honours Won: 6 (2x European Cups, 3x League Titles, 1x Spanish Cup)

An argument could be made that Samuel Eto'o's transfer from Barcelona to Inter Milan was just as successful, with him adding another six major trophies during his tenure at the Italian side, however it was the effect that Eto'o had on the Barcelona revolution of the mid-2000's which made him one of the most explosive and successful strikers of his generation, and catapulted Barcelona above great rivals Real Madrid as the number one side in Spain and Europe.

Barcelona had not won La Liga since the 1998-99 season when Eto'o arrived from Mallorca in the summer of 2004.

Eto'o's £24.4 million transfer immediately paid dividends. He smashed in 29 goals for Barcelona in all competitions as Barcelona finally reclaimed the La Liga title. Eto'o again top-scored for Barcelona in 2005-06 with 34 goals as the club's resurgence continued.

The Catalan side retained La Liga and also won their first European Cup since 1992, with a victory over Arsenal. Eto'o continued to perform to a high standard for the club even though the next two season's disappointed in terms of silverware.

Eto'o's goalscoring exploits led Barcelona to an unprecedented treble of trophies in 2008-09, as Eto'o racked up over 30 goals once again, as Barcelona swept to glory in La Liga, the Spanish Cup and the European Cup.

Eto'o played a crucial role in the success of one of the greatest teams ever, finishing his Barcelona career with 152 goals in 232 matches; all for a relatively modest transfer fee that the Cameroon forward paid back many times over.

