5 Players Tottenham Hotspur Must Sign

Your move, Poch.

Ishaan Bhattacharya ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 21:51 IST

What will Poch do?

'Take risks and be brave'.

On the 13th of May 2018, Mauricio Pochettino urged Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, to invest more in his club. As this was said before Poch re-signed with Spurs, Levy must have promised Pochettino a sizeable transfer kitty for their return to White Hart Lane this season. As Tottenham finished 23 points behind Manchester City this season, and have had consistent top three finishes the two seasons before that, Tottenham need just a little extra push to evolve from contenders to champions.

Possibly the best team in London right now, Tottenham have shown a ton of promise, but are yet to win a title. Poch has rejuvenated the team, and Tottenham look like one of the best squads despite a lack of star power. They have great squad players, and if one goes missing, someone else can slot perfectly into the system. This is true for almost every position, but Tottenham need some reinforcements to compete in a transfer heavy league now.

Tottenham spent 109 million euros over the two transfer windows last season, bringing in players like Lucas Moura and Davidson Sanchez. But, if you look at the fact that they sold players like Kyle Walker, their net spend is a very modest 18 million in the negative. While teams like Manchester City have spent more than that on defenders alone, here is looking at 5 players Tottenham need to bring in for the 2018/19 football season.

#5 Rafinha: FC Barcelona

Is Rafinha the best midfield choice Spurs could go for?

The man who spent the last half of the season on loan at Inter Milan, Rafinha is an uber-talented midfielder who FC Barcelona just have no place for. Barcelona's loss may just be Tottenham's gain, as Spurs have been lacking quality in depth in the creative midfielder role. Overly dependent on midfield maestro Christian Eriksen, Rafinha is a more complete player in that sense. Even though Rafinha cannot match the creativity and playmaking skills of Eriksen, Rafinha is a stable midfielder who can play anywhere across the midfield, including the wings.

Rafinha is currently linked with teams like Inter Milan has an uncertain future at his boyhood club. It would be a tremendous move for the La Masia graduate to link up with Mauricio Pochettino in London to revive his career and help Spurs on a title push this season. he can take the playmaking load off of Christian Eriksen, and could possibly play on the right wing if need be. A player like this would help Spurs massively.