The 5 Richest Football Agents in the World

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Sep 2018, 13:38 IST

As football is growing to be an increasingly commercialized sport, the importance of mediators and middle-men are increasing, as people deal with other people through these sources. The biggest example of this can be the current rise of agents that are brokering deal for players to clubs. These deals have a more than handsome pay-packet for the agents, which has caused them to be one of the richest men in football.

They are the most powerful men in football because they control where the best players will go. If a manager falls out with an agent, that agent will probably never sell his players to that manager, or worse, ensure that that club face his wrath. So who are 5 of these agents? Let's find out:

#5 Volker Struth

The man behind the biggest transfers in the Bundesliga

Agency: SportsTotal

Net Worth: $34.26 M

Contract Value Under Management: $342.6 M

Notable players: Toni Kroos, Marco Reus, Benedikt Höwedes, Ömer Toprak, Gonzalo Castro, Josip Drmic

German agent Volker Struth has become one of the biggest agents in world football as the principal representative of some of the best German and Bundesliga players.

He came into mainstream fame after his divorce with client Mario Gotze, who he picked up while he was still a youngster. He brokered the deal for the former to leave Dortmund for Bavarian outfit, Bayern Munich. They split while Gotze was in Bayern, and Struth came out very critically against Pep Guardiola for what he did to Gotze's confidence while in Bavaria.

He still has plenty of talent on his books, like Real Madrid star Toni Kroos and Borussia Dortmund stalwarts Toprak and Reus. 

1 / 5 NEXT
