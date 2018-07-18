The 6 teams Manchester United are playing in Pre-season

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session

Manchester United have reached the United States and their Pre-Season officially starts from 19th of July. It is generally a time to get up to pace with the team and slowly slot the new signings into the work ethics and systems of the club.

Jose Mourinho has mentioned that none of the 12 Manchester United players who took part in the World Cup would be available for the opening game of the season against Leicester City on August, as they enjoy their 3 weeks off from Football.

But Manchester Evening News has noted that since De Gea and Nemanja Matic were eliminated early in the tournament, they might recover in time to start the first game of the season. However, none of them are expected to be involved in pre-season.

Squad News:

Manchester Evening News has reported that Diogo Dalot has traveled with the squad, while Sergio Romero is also in the pre-season team. Another new signing, Lee Grant is in the squad as well.

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Timothy Fosu-Mensah Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, and Luke Shaw are the regular defenders in the team, while teenager RoShaun Williams has also made the list.

The midfielders include Ander Hererra, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata and youngsters James Garner, and Ethan Hamilton. Antony Martial is the only recognized striker in the squad as of now, with rookies Mason Greenwood, Joshua Bohui and the extremely talented Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes completing the squad.

Alexis Sanchez is the notable absentee, with the Daily Mail reporting that visa troubles have kept the Chilean from joining the squad in the US. Manchester United are working hard to get him on a flight in time to face their first opponent on 19th July. As the team settles down in the US and gears up for the pre-season, we take a look at the 6 teams United will play, with 5 of them in the United States and one in Europe.

#6 Club America – 19th July

Club America is a Football Club of Mexico that plays in the Liga MX, the top professional league in Mexico. Founded in 1916, it is one of the most successful clubs of the country, with 12 league titles won, and 5 Copa Mexico titles, both joint highest, shared with local rivals Guadalajara.

Club America also have 5 Campeon de Campeones Cups. They also have 10 FIFA recognized international club trophies, which is the most for a club from CONCACAF region.

Manchester United have faced Club America before, on Pre-Season in 2015. Then, under Louis Van Gaal, a Morgan Schneiderlin header in the 5th minute was enough for United as they went on to win 1-0 in an open, entertaining encounter. The match is scheduled for 19th July 2018, at University of Phoenix Stadium.

