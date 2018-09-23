The Alexis Sanchez conundrum: What has happened to the world beater we saw at Arsenal?

Christopher Awuku

Sanchez has gone 831 minutes in the league without scoring

There's a noted Biblical story, I believe from the Book of Acts in the New Testament. It in a way highlights Alexis Sanchez's form at Manchester United, especially in contrast with his form at Arsenal.

For those not familiar with the story, Saul was a bad man and a persecutor of Christians, when on a journey to Damascus, he encountered Jesus and sought to change his ways. It's where the term "Damascene conversion" comes from. It denotes a rapid and radical change a person has from one way to another.

Alexis since joining United in my view has had a reverse Damascene conversion. Saul turned from bad Saul to good Paul. Alexis has gone from good Arsenal Alexis to not so good United Alexis.

Is there a reason for this change? I'm not a Manchester United fan, but I saw the game vs. Leicester City.

The Chilean has struggled since joining United in January

He had a few chances, but his distribution and pace were poor. This is a stark contrast to his Arsenal form, where his pervasive energy made him arguably the best wide forward in the league.

This video, showing his game ironically versus United in the 2015/16 season, denoted his true qualities. Another top game he had for Arsenal was against West Ham in 16/17, and the 2017 FA Cup Final win vs. Chelsea. His all-energy game were crucial factors Arsenal's win in all three aforecited matches.

Is it the difference between Wenger and Mourinho's styles? Is his place and role in the respective teams different? Are there other issues beyond football causing this?

And what happens if he continues to be bad? Alexis had pedigree prior to playing for Arsenal, as he joined them from Barcelona. And at Barca, he combined well with the great Messi, Xavia and Iniesta.

The most recent game at this point was versus Wolves, and again he didn't perform.

Sanchez's struggles have become a bit too pertinent

It is time for him to be dropped?

Could it be the fact Chile didn't qualify for the Russia World Cup earlier this year?

There could be a multitude of factors triggering this dip in form. Alexis was a top player at Arsenal, and to use cliche players don't turn bad overnight. There may not be a discernible reason. It's interesting however to note why this is the case, and not ponder if we're seeing the end of one of the great players of recent times.

