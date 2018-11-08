×
The Arsenal 2003-04 Invincible side: Where are they now?

Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Exclusive
08 Nov 2018, 01:34 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal - FA Cup 5th Round
Manchester United v Arsenal - FA Cup 5th Round

In the history of English football, only two teams ARSENAL and PRESTON NORTH END have remained unbeaten in the top flight league. Preston did it in 1888-89 whereas Arsenal did it in 2003-04 and clearly, the competitiveness and intensity were much higher during Arsenal's time. The 2003-04 season is written in golden words in Arsenal's history.

They did something unimaginable and played beautiful football. Arsenal played 38 league matches during the 2003-04 season out of which they won 26 matches and 12 matches ended on equal terms. Arsene Wenger's side won the Premier League with 90 points, 11 points above second-placed Chelsea.

Here, we look at the Arsenal Invincible XI and where they are now.

  1. Jens Lehmann (Goalkeeper)
Arsenal v Manchester City
Arsenal v Manchester City

Lehmann left Borussia Dortmund and joined Arsenal on 25th July 2003. He replaced David Seaman and became the first choice keeper. He made 200 appearances for Arsenal. In 2008 he joined Stuttgart where he remained till 2010. The German international also made 61 appearances for the national team.

At the end of 2010-11 season, he announced his retirement from football. He currently works as a motivational speaker and he is also a UNICEF ambassador.

2. Lauren (Right back)


Enter caption
Enter caption

In the summer of 2000, Lauren joined arsenal from Mallorca for 7.2 million fees. He was a midfielder but soon became the regular starter at the right back position. During the 2003-04 season for his excellent performance, he got a place in the PFA Team of the Year. The Cameroon international made 159 appearances for Arsenal.

After spending six years at the club he left Arsenal after the 2006-07 season. Later he joined Portsmouth and then Cordoba. He retired at the end of 2010-11 season. The right back also made 24 appearances for the national team and scored one goal as well. Currently, he works as a football pundit in Spain.


Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
