Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 10 Best Players in FIFA 19

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
489   //    12 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST

<p>Enter caption</p><p>W
Will Cristiano Ronaldo
top
the ratings again?

The top 10 player ratings for the latest FIFA game have been finally revealed. Let's dive straight into who will be the best players when the game releases later this month.

10. Toni Kroos

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Kroos in action for Real Madrid

FIFA 19 Rating: 90

The German continues to be a rock in the Real Madrid midfield and he retains his 90 rating from last year. Kroos was one of the few bright sparks during Germany's disastrous 2018 World Cup run. This has ensured his position among the best midfielders in the game whereas German teammates such as Ozil and Khedira have suffered a decrease.

9. David De Gea

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
The Spanish first choice is the highest rated keeper in the game

FIFA 19 Rating - 91

The Manchester United shot-stopper had another stellar season in 2017/18 and breaks into the top 10 for the first time. His rating increase is likely due to his stunning performance at the Emirates stadium in 2017. He set a new Premier League record for saves during this match and he will now look to cement his status as the best goalkeeper in Europe.

8. Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Suarez is entering his fifth season in Spain

FIFA 19 Rating - 91

Luis Suarez has once again found his goal scoring form at Barcelona after his form dipped over the last six months. His improved recent outings have seen him retain his place in the top 10 players in the game. He has however suffered a slight downgrade from last year's edition of the game.

7. Sergio Ramos

Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League A
Ramos continues to be the world's finest defender

FIFA 19 Rating - 91

The best defender in the world is also the highest rated on FIFA 19. His performances keep getting better with age and he has formed a fantastic partnership at Real Madrid with Raphael Varane. With Courtois now in goal for Madrid, this will be one of the most difficult teams to score against.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA Player Ratings FIFA 19
Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
FIFA 19: Predicting the top players in each position
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 ratings: Ronaldo and Messi cannot be separated as...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 4 updates that will change the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Player 2018: Ranking the 10 Nominees
RELATED STORY
Top 10 forwards in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
10 great players who never won the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us