5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the Golden Boot award

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Feature
1.40K   //    01 Oct 2018, 17:20 IST

Enter
Premier League Golden Boot is an annually presented award given to the leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Premier League is arguably the biggest league in Europe right now. And one of the factors that give Premier League this distinction is that when compared with the other European leagues, it is much more competitive and doesn't seems so blatantly one sided at times.

Well, whether it is the Premier League or any other league for that matter, the basic formula for winning games is scoring goals. And when it comes to scoring goals there are no players better suited to it than the strikers and center-forwards, who are well-nigh the focal points of all the passes sent into the box.

In its 26 years history Premier League has been graced by several prolific strikers. Many of them set records that are yet to be broken. But the sad part is only that the Golden Boot award is handed out only once every season and thus some of the very best strikers could never make that gold plated trophy theirs.

Till date only 21 players have claimed the Golden Boot award. And the list surprisingly doesn't contain names of some of the biggest players of their time and you'll be shocked to find out who they are. So, here's the list of the 5 best strikers who could not win the topscorer's award in their Premier League career.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Lukaku has 4 goals in 7 appearances in the league so far.

Romelu Lukaku, although only 25 years old now has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe. He was phenomenal in the World Cup 2018, where the Belgium National team finished third.

He has been playing regularly in the Premier League since he was 19 years old and has managed to score 15 or more goals in five of the six seasons since 2012-13. Which is quite impressive.

The Belgian has all the qualities one expects in a center-forward. He is strong, can time his runs perfectly, has a good pace for a striker and is equally comfortable in scoring with his head and feet.

And you would expect a player like him to win the Golden Boot quite easily, right? But the closest he came to winning it was in the 2016-17 season, when he came in second behind Harry Kane, scoring 26 goals for Everton.

On the bright side, he has plenty of time on his hand. But with players like World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, last season's topscorer Mo Salah and Aguero in competition, he must up his game and Manchester United's game if he ever wants to see his name on that golden trophy.

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
