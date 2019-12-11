The Best Gadget to Improve Your Game!

THE PLAYR SMARTCOACH

Today's blog is about this really cool gadget that is used all around the world by Pro's, Semi-Pro's, Amateur's and even KIDS. It's called the PLAYR SmartCoach, which is made by a company called catapult who actually have a few different types of device models, used by clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, etc. This GPS technology is Professional grade FIFA approved too, so you know its gotta be good!

You may have seen pictures online of pro baller's such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane wearing bra's at training!? Well guys and girls, this is NOT a bra! In order for clubs/managers to know how hard their players are working in training and games, players have to wear these light VEST'S which hold a tiny electronic GPS device. These devices track everything from your speed, positioning, distance covered, and much more.

I have been using these tracking devices for nearly 3 seasons now and I honestly don't know what I would do without them. Well, I actually brought my GPS Pod to a game recently and wore it thinking it was fully charged, and after the game I was so annoyed when I realized it was dead. All those sprints gone to waste - Lol jk (cries into pillow). I will never forget to charge it again, that's for certain.

Personally, using this device has improved my game immensely. You may think - "Bulls***, how can a little electric pod improve your game and make you a better PLAYR!?"

Well, let me explain....

Firstly, wearing this pod and seeing the results is quite rewarding. You know yourself and you know how hard you worked on the pitch. So to be able to sync your phone up to this device and actually see your very own heat map of the areas your covered on the pitch is an INSANELY cool feeling. For me, as a huge football fan, who loves to analyse games and see my favorite players stats and heat map's, I found it amazing to be able to see that from my own games and training too. I always wished to be able to go into more detail on my game, to see how fast I can run, to see how much I ran, to see how many power plays I made, etc etc etc. and now I CAN.

Having this information so easily accessible made me hungrier. I wanted to beat my scores, beat my top speed and cover as much distance as possible. If I had a bad game, and my stats weren't satisfactory, I would be more determined than ever for the next game.

I learned about positioning in much greater detail. I always knew my job on the pitch, but I was never fully doing what I should have been doing. As a left winger, it is part of your job to attack, and defend. But, when I was younger, getting back was very low down on my priority list and then as I grew up, and started coaching for my local club, I learned just how important it really is. When I look at my heat map's, I want it to show me that I have done my attacking and defensive duties to the best of my ability to help my team. Its not all about getting up and scoring goals, its about working hard for 90mins and trying not to let the opposition score. My heat maps generally look like I have turned into a yoyo and bounce from box to box.

As for comfort , I never even notice i'm wearing the PLAYR SmartCoach. Its light, breathable, and very comfortable. I previously used the PlayerTek (also made by catapult) which I found to be heavier and a bit bulkier. The device is bigger than the PLAYR device but still, a great bit of sports tech. Although, I do prefer the Playr for many reasons but mainly for the size, its so small and light. Its also wireless, and charging it is simply just laying in on the charging dock, it connects instantly. My PlayerTek device had to be charged using a cable and the silicone protector case broke not long after I started using it. So, for me, I think the PLAYR is better and more durable. After about 6,000 washes (slight exaggeration) the PLAYR vest is still in great condition.

I did give my old PlayerTek to my partner, which she loves using but she does get a little jealous of how cool my PLAYR SmartCoach is. The app is very easy to use. Its really eye catching and very well designed too. PLAYR post really good articles on the app like, recovery tips, nutrition tips, advice and much more. Its got a match and training calendar which actually reminds you to charge up and get ready for game day! I love that about the app. You can also make teams, for example. 3 girls on my team have a PLAYR, so we can see how we have all done as a team and compare. Its great to get the team involved.

All in all, I would give this wearable tech a massive 10/10 rating. For me, it's the best gadget in the game and its something I really enjoy using.