The best of LaLiga on social media this week 

LaLiga is now just as big off the pitch as it is on it, particularly on social media where Spanish clubs are particularly active and creative. This week, we’ve seen posts about ElClasico, religion, International Women's Day or the Fallas 2020.

This is how El Clasico began

The match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona concentrated football fans from all over the world, who attended a show like no other. Starting with the way the arrival of buses to Santiago Bernabéu was retransmitted: from a bird’s eye view.

... And so El Clasico ended

Real Madrid took the three points against FC Barcelona (2-0), and the celebration in the dressing room was big. The funny note was made by the son of Toni Kroos, who appeared eating pizza in a photo where President Florentino Pérez honored Benzema for his 500 games with Real Madrid, distributed through the White Club official channels. The German player was blushed on social media.

CD Leganés’ tribute for International Women's Day

CD Leganés will face Villarreal CF this weekend wearing their third kit, in the same purple color that claims the cause of International Women's Day, which is celebrated this 8th of March. In addition, they will show the slogan #NoALaViolenciaDeGénero (say no to gender violence).

💜SOCIAL I Leganés will play with its 3rd kit for the next match in order to promote the campaign against gender violence #NoALaViolenciaDeGénero on women’s day. #WomensDay



▶️ https://t.co/HJv6R1hxig pic.twitter.com/ElZ3t6tZQq — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CDLeganes_en) March 5, 2020

Valencia CF celebrates the beginning of the Fallas 2020

The Fallas 2020 are one of the most important and international Spanish festivities. It begins this Friday, 6th of March, and Valencia CF couldn’t avoid celebrating it on social media.

One of the stars of LaLiga, together with one of the stars of the NBA

Eden Hazard was successfully operated this week of his fissure in the fibula. The operation took place in Dallas, and the Belgian Real Madrid player met a Real Madrid legend (and fan) such as Luka Doncic, who is being one of the best players of this edition in the NBA, for Dallas Mavericks.

"If football were a religion, Messi would be god"

Before ElClásico took place, FC Barcelona published in their official channels an interview with their latest signing, the Danish Martin Braithwaite. The way he described his new mate Messi did not go unnoticed by anyone...

⁉️ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with @MartinBraith



See the more personal side of the new Barça strike



👇👇👇 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2020