The best of LaLiga on social media this week

LaLiga FOLLOW OFFICIAL News

SHARE

Club Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - La Liga

An emotional unveiling at Real Madrid…

This week Real Madrid presented their star winter signing, the young Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus; although the transfer had been agreed sometime ago, the 18-year-old hadn’t yet stepped foot on Spanish soil after an extended stint on international duty with the Brazilian national team. The midfielder broke down in tears at his presentation, paying tribute to his family.

… and a long-awaited presentation at FC Barcelona

Decimated by long-term injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, the reigning LaLiga Santander champions brought in an emergency ‘out of window’ replacement in the form of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from CD Leganes. He was presented on Thursday afternoon, along with his shirt with the number 19 which has been worn by, among others in club, a certain Lionel Messi.

A viral grandfather & grandson will take in Athletic-Real Madrid thanks to LaLiga

A viral tweet took Spain by storm this week: football fan Juanjo posted a photo of the diagram he’d drawn his grandfather with simple instructions on how to use the TV remote to watch football. LaLiga’s response also went viral: a similarly illustrated invitation for him and his grandfather to travel to San Mames in Bilbao to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid.

¡Hola, tenemos una idea! 🤔💡⚽



Hemos hecho esto para que vayas a San Mamés con tu abuelo, y nosotros también estamos orgullosos del resultado.



👇 Sigue las instrucciones 👇 https://t.co/RCuQhIdZp7 pic.twitter.com/lPrp8eOf0A — LaLiga (@LaLiga) February 20, 2020

Advertisement

Racing Club & R. Sporting pay tribute to Manolo Preciado

A historic LaLiga fixture took on extra significance this week. Both Racing Club and R. Sporting paid tribute to Manolo Preciado, the legendary Spanish coach who coached both sides and died suddenly just over seven years ago, before their meeting with a series of emotional videos. A true great of the Spanish game remembered.

2⃣ Clubes vecinos

2⃣ Aficiones amigas

1⃣ Partido de @LaLiga

1⃣ Un nombre en el recuerdo ➡ Manuel Preciado



👋 ¡Nos vemos esta tarde @realracingclub!#RacingSporting pic.twitter.com/e5bttRNdiv — Real Sporting (@RealSporting) February 16, 2020

Hay dos estrellas en el cielo que siempre nos acompañan y que hoy verán sonrientes un apasionante #RacingSporting. Pero hay una que lo hará de manera especial viendo a sus dos equipos del alma llenando El Sardinero.



¡Sed bienvenidos, @RealSporting! 👋



🌟 #EternoPreciado pic.twitter.com/HmpiJ8PJVP — Real Racing Club (@realracingclub) February 16, 2020

Un nuevo ‘cachorro’ para el Athletic

Debuts at Athletic Club are few and far between, given their restrictive recruitment policy, but we were treated to one this week in the form of Unai Vencedor. The club posted a spinetingling first-person video of how Unai prepared all day for his big moment, which you won’t want to miss.

💭 @unaai_06 had the dream of debuting with #AthleticClub in @LaLigaEN and he fulfilled it on Sunday 💪



📽 That's the way he spent his afternoon in San Mamés 👇 pic.twitter.com/QGBme3VMyQ — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) February 18, 2020

Real Madrid families have a day out

It’s family week at Real Madrid, with Sergio Ramos posting a photo of his family together with those of close friends Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric in the mountains outside Madrid. “A great day of adventures with friends,” read the caption below the post. A nice peek into the private lives and relationships which exist off the pitch in the Real Madrid dressing room.