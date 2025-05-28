Mikel Arteta was quick to pick Lionel Messi when he was asked to pick his GOAT between La Pulga, Diego Maradona, and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024. The Arsenal manager also defended his choice, claiming that Messi has always and undeniably been ahead of other renowned players.

In an interview with Sky Sports at the time, Arteta was asked, "Who is your favourite footballer to watch?" He said (via GiveMeSport):

"It's always been Messi. I cannot deny it. For me and my three sons, it's exactly the same. Something that we have been really lucky to have the opportunity for that many years to experience, in my opinion, the best player of all time."

When asked if Lionel Messi was better than CR7 and El Pelusa (Maradona), he added:

"For me, he has to be. Because the comparison of how much I watch of Messi and the others, the difference is huge. So for me, it has to be him."

Both past and present figures in the footballing world have always generated mixed opinions when asked who football's greatest player is. In previous decades, many had always tilted towards Maradona.

This could be due to his immense contribution to the success of his club and country. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and CR7 appeared to have changed the dynamics from mid-2005 to date.

However, ranking the trio based on Ballon d’Or achievements puts Messi above Ronaldo and Maradona. La Pulga has won eight while CR7 has racked up five Ballons d’Or. Meanwhile, Maradona never won the prestigious award despite registering a career that is worthy of emulation.

"He’s a genius, a pure talent" - When Ricardo Kaka chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

World Legends v Hong Kong Legends - FWD Insurance Chinese New Year Cup - Source: Getty

Kaka once revealed that Lionel Messi is a ‘genius and pure talent’. The former Real Madrid midfielder also picked La Pulga ahead of his former teammate Ronaldo, who he claimed is ‘really amazing’.

In a live Q&A session via FIFA's handle on Instagram in 2020, Kaka was asked to pick between the duo. He said (via Caught Offside):

“I played with Cristiano and he’s really amazing, but I’ll go with Messi, He’s a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible. Cristiano is a machine. It’s not just the way he’s strong, powerful and fast; he’s strong mentally.”

Kaka added:

“He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that’s the most incredible thing he has. In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them.”

In his splendid stint, Messi has registered 755 goals and 360 assists in 932 appearances in his club career. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has contributed 794 and 242 assists in 1054 club career games.

Messi is currently in Inter Miami's ranks while CR7 is with Al-Nassr in the Middle East.

