Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The best players in each of Europe's top 5 League

Abhishek Mandal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
797   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:06 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The Premier League has kicked off and we are awaiting the others to start. Let us have a look on who is going to be the focus of all discussions this season, in each of Europe's top 5 league. The top 5 players in focus from each league are -


Premier League

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
3. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
4. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

La Liga

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
2. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
5. Isco ( Real Madrid)

Serie A

1. Cristiano Ronaldo ( Juventus)
2. Gonzalo Higuain (AC Milan)
3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
4. Mauro Icardi (Inter)
5. Radja Nainggolan (Inter)

Ligue 1

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
2. Neymar (PSG)
3. Edinson Cavani (PSG)
4. Florian Thauvin (Marseille)
5. Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Bundesliga

1. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
2. Marco Reus (Borrusia Dortmund)
3. James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich)
4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
5. Mario Gotze (Borrusia Dortmund)

Bundesliga

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Bundesliga players did not have a good World Cup campaign this time around. Hence, they will try to forget the past and start the new season on a positive note. Poland were relying heavily on Robert Lewandowski and he has not delivered in the World Cup. With declining fortunes, he will have to upgrade himself and compensate for the rest of this season.

It was hard to believe that a heavyweight German side could be uprooted in the group round in the World Cup. However, It has happened and Manuel Neuer must be keen to make amends. He is the captain of his club and country. Enormous responsibilities are lying on his shoulders with high expectations.

Everyone is waiting to see how this shot-stopper responds, especially after the highlighted moves of Courtois and Kepa to Real and Chelsea respectively. In spite of whatever has happened in the recent past, he is the best in this league.

James Rodriguez, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze will have to rise to the occasion to compete with Neuer in this league. After the fantastic debut of Naby Keita with Liverpool, it could be unarguably said that RB Leipzig and Bundesliga has lost a gem of a player.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe
Abhishek Mandal
CONTRIBUTOR
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
19 Aug LAZ NAP 12:00 AM Lazio vs Napoli
19 Aug TOR ROM 09:30 PM Torino vs Roma
20 Aug BOL SPA 12:00 AM Bologna vs SPAL
20 Aug EMP CAG 12:00 AM Empoli vs Cagliari
20 Aug MIL GEN 12:00 AM Milan vs Genoa
20 Aug PAR UDI 12:00 AM Parma vs Udinese
20 Aug SAM FIO 12:00 AM Sampdoria vs Fiorentina
20 Aug SAS INT 12:00 AM Sassuolo vs Internazionale
21 Aug ATA FRO 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Frosinone
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us