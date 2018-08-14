The best players in each of Europe's top 5 League

The Premier League has kicked off and we are awaiting the others to start. Let us have a look on who is going to be the focus of all discussions this season, in each of Europe's top 5 league. The top 5 players in focus from each league are -

Premier League

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

4. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

La Liga

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

4. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

5. Isco ( Real Madrid)

Serie A

1. Cristiano Ronaldo ( Juventus)

2. Gonzalo Higuain (AC Milan)

3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

4. Mauro Icardi (Inter)

5. Radja Nainggolan (Inter)

Ligue 1

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

2. Neymar (PSG)

3. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

4. Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

5. Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Bundesliga

1. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

2. Marco Reus (Borrusia Dortmund)

3. James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

5. Mario Gotze (Borrusia Dortmund)

Bundesliga players did not have a good World Cup campaign this time around. Hence, they will try to forget the past and start the new season on a positive note. Poland were relying heavily on Robert Lewandowski and he has not delivered in the World Cup. With declining fortunes, he will have to upgrade himself and compensate for the rest of this season.

It was hard to believe that a heavyweight German side could be uprooted in the group round in the World Cup. However, It has happened and Manuel Neuer must be keen to make amends. He is the captain of his club and country. Enormous responsibilities are lying on his shoulders with high expectations.

Everyone is waiting to see how this shot-stopper responds, especially after the highlighted moves of Courtois and Kepa to Real and Chelsea respectively. In spite of whatever has happened in the recent past, he is the best in this league.

James Rodriguez, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze will have to rise to the occasion to compete with Neuer in this league. After the fantastic debut of Naby Keita with Liverpool, it could be unarguably said that RB Leipzig and Bundesliga has lost a gem of a player.

