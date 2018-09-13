The Best Players in FIFA 19

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 13 Sep 2018, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo - 2018 FIFA World Cup

EA Sports has released the top 10 rated players in FIFA19. The list lowest rating starts at 90 with the number one spot being taken at a 94. Here is the list of the best soccer players in the world ranked by FIFA.

#10 Toni Kroos

For many years now has been the midfield maestro for the Real Madrid team, winning multiple trophies in his time there, the German international has once again proven himself as one of the best midfielders in the world achieving five goals and 7 assists in La Liga last season.

Real Madrid CF - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69

"The engine that keeps the dominant Real Madrid machine running, Kroos is multiple ideal midfielders all rolled into one brilliant player."

#9 David De Gea

The highly-rated Spaniard proved once again last season why Manchester United have continuously tried to cling on to the keepers' signature and not let Barcelona or Real Madrid pry him away. 18 clean sheets last season no doubt put De Gea up there as one of the best keepers in the world right now.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 90

Handling = 85

Kicking = 87

Reflexes = 94

Speed = 57

Positioning = 88

"The world’s highest-rated goalkeeper has the best nerves in the business; his 94 Reflexes and 90 Diving ratings mean that it will take more than a decent shot to catch him off-guard."

1 / 5 NEXT