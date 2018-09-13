Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Best Players in FIFA 19

Joseph Catalano
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
535   //    13 Sep 2018, 09:08 IST

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Cristiano Ronaldo - 2018 FIFA World Cup

EA Sports has released the top 10 rated players in FIFA19. The list lowest rating starts at 90 with the number one spot being taken at a 94. Here is the list of the best soccer players in the world ranked by FIFA.

#10 Toni Kroos

For many years now has been the midfield maestro for the Real Madrid team, winning multiple trophies in his time there, the German international has once again proven himself as one of the best midfielders in the world achieving five goals and 7 assists in La Liga last season.

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Real Madrid CF - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69

"The engine that keeps the dominant Real Madrid machine running, Kroos is multiple ideal midfielders all rolled into one brilliant player."

#9 David De Gea

The highly-rated Spaniard proved once again last season why Manchester United have continuously tried to cling on to the keepers' signature and not let Barcelona or Real Madrid pry him away. 18 clean sheets last season no doubt put De Gea up there as one of the best keepers in the world right now.

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 90

Handling = 85

Kicking = 87

Reflexes = 94

Speed = 57

Positioning = 88

"The world’s highest-rated goalkeeper has the best nerves in the business; his 94 Reflexes and 90 Diving ratings mean that it will take more than a decent shot to catch him off-guard."

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA Player Ratings Football Top 5/Top 10 FIFA 19
Joseph Catalano
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
The 10 Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: Predicting the top players in each position
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 top 10 players revealed
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 9 players who could be rated over 90
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 ratings: Ronaldo and Messi cannot be separated as...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 4 updates that will change the game
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us