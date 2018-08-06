The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s

Henry is one of the best Premier League players of all-time

The first decade of 21st century was indeed an eventful one in the history of English football. Sir Alex Ferguson-led Manchester United were coming into the century with a treble season, whereas at Highbury, Arsene Wenger was in the process for creating a team for the future. This era saw the rise of dominance of four teams - ' The Big Four ' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Manchester United.

Barring Liverpool, all the Premier League titles were shared between the three of them. Manchester United won five of them, Chelsea won three, while Arsenal won two, including the famous Invincibles season.

While Liverpool might not have won any PL titles in this era, they did win their own treble - FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Cup!

This era saw the rise of teams who were ready to challenge the aforementioned, for the European spots, such as Everton, Newcastle United, Manchester City & Tottenham Hotspurs.

We also saw the influx of cash into the Premier League, thanks to the TV rights deal and the sale of Chelsea and Manchester City to ultra-rich Roman Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan respectively.

A big number of tactical masters were present in the Premier League during this decade, such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Sam Allardyce and many more.

If there were excellent managers, there was no shortage of world-class players in the league. The quality of the league was at its peak and English teams were a regular feature in the continent's premier competitions - UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup.

The Big Four played in five of the UCL finals, with Liverpool (2005) and Manchester United (2008) going onto win the trophy. Liverpool, Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Fulham made the UEFA Cup final during the decade, with only Liverpool going onto win the title.

All the teams in the league will be filled with such great quality and talent, and here are the best eleven of the decade :playing in a 4-4-2 formation and managed by Sir Alex Ferguson

Goalkeeper - Edwin van der Sar

Van Der Sar won the Golden Glove in 2008/09, and in that very season, broke the record for going most minutes without conceding a goal in the league

A tough choice for the goalkeeping position, with Petr Cech making a strong claim for the place. van der Sar was a rock between the posts for Manchester United ever since he left Fulham to join them. He solved the goalkeeping conundrum that United were having ever since the departure of Peter Schmeichel.

He won three Premier League titles with United in the decade, including the 2008 Champions League final, wherein he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Van Der Sar won the Golden Glove in 2008/09, and in that very season, broke the record for going most minutes without conceding a goal in the league - an astonishing 1311 minutes!!!! He holds the record for most number of consecutive clean sheets in Premier League, as well as English football.

Van Der Sar won the European Keeper of the Year award in 2009 and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2006/07, 2008/09 and 2010/11. His presence brought a sense of calm into the team, with the defenders having someone super reliable behind them.

Honourable mentions - Petr Cech, Jens Lehmann

