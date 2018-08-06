Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 

Amogh Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
570   //    06 Aug 2018, 03:02 IST

Arsenal v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round
Henry is one of the best Premier League players of all-time

The first decade of 21st century was indeed an eventful one in the history of English football. Sir Alex Ferguson-led Manchester United were coming into the century with a treble season, whereas at Highbury, Arsene Wenger was in the process for creating a team for the future. This era saw the rise of dominance of four teams - 'The Big Four' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Manchester United.

Barring Liverpool, all the Premier League titles were shared between the three of them. Manchester United won five of them, Chelsea won three, while Arsenal won two, including the famous Invincibles season.

While Liverpool might not have won any PL titles in this era, they did win their own treble - FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Cup!

This era saw the rise of teams who were ready to challenge the aforementioned, for the European spots, such as Everton, Newcastle United, Manchester City & Tottenham Hotspurs.

We also saw the influx of cash into the Premier League, thanks to the TV rights deal and the sale of Chelsea and Manchester City to ultra-rich Roman Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan respectively.

A big number of tactical masters were present in the Premier League during this decade, such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Sam Allardyce and many more.

If there were excellent managers, there was no shortage of world-class players in the league. The quality of the league was at its peak and English teams were a regular feature in the continent's premier competitions - UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup.

The Big Four played in five of the UCL finals, with Liverpool (2005) and Manchester United (2008) going onto win the trophy. Liverpool, Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Fulham made the UEFA Cup final during the decade, with only Liverpool going onto win the title.

All the teams in the league will be filled with such great quality and talent, and here are the best eleven of the decade :playing in a 4-4-2 formation and managed by Sir Alex Ferguson

Goalkeeper - Edwin van der Sar

Chelsea v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final
Van Der Sar won the Golden Glove in 2008/09, and in that very season, broke the record for going most minutes without conceding a goal in the league

A tough choice for the goalkeeping position, with Petr Cech making a strong claim for the place. van der Sar was a rock between the posts for Manchester United ever since he left Fulham to join them. He solved the goalkeeping conundrum that United were having ever since the departure of Peter Schmeichel.

He won three Premier League titles with United in the decade, including the 2008 Champions League final, wherein he was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Van Der Sar won the Golden Glove in 2008/09, and in that very season, broke the record for going most minutes without conceding a goal in the league - an astonishing 1311 minutes!!!! He holds the record for most number of consecutive clean sheets in Premier League, as well as English football.

Van Der Sar won the European Keeper of the Year award in 2009 and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2006/07, 2008/09 and 2010/11. His presence brought a sense of calm into the team, with the defenders having someone super reliable behind them.

Honourable mentions - Petr Cech, Jens Lehmann

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Wayne Rooney Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Amogh Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
EPL team of the decade - 2000s
RELATED STORY
Why the 2018-19 Premier League season won’t be same
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 signings made by the clubs...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal can challenge for the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who managed the most number of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Every opening day match of the last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us