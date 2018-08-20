The best Twitter reactions to Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United
Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season with a promising win over Leicester City. Unfortunately for them, the promise was short lived as they lost 3-2 to Brighton. Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy, and Pascal Gross were the goal scorers for Brighton. As for United, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba were on the score sheet.
Brighton went ahead in 25 minutes when Solly March whipped in a first-time cross which was flicked on by Glenn Murray, and Brighton took the lead. Almost immediately, Brighton scored their second when United failed to clear a corner. The ball eventually fell to Shane Duffy, the center half not known for his goal scoring took a shot which went past De Gea onto the back of the net.
United responded to this when a Luke Shaw shot found its way to Romelu Lukaku who headed home from close range. United would have taken 2-1 at the break, but that was not to be as Bailly made a reckless tackle in the box which led to a penalty. Gross took the penalty, and sure enough he scored.
Mourinho made a double change at half-time by replacing Mata and Andreas Pereira with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. He eventually ended up going more direct by sending Marouane Fellaini on.
Unfortunately for him, nothing seemed to work. Pogba ended up scoring a penalty in injury time, but that was a mere consolation as Brighton held on to their one goal advantage.
This was a great win for Brighton, but it raises a lot of questions for Manchester United's title aspirations.
Man Utd did not have a good pre-season, and Jose Mourinho has publicly talked about not having a good transfer window. This loss came on a day Manchester City humiliated Huddersfield by scoring 6 goals.
If Manchester United want to challenge for the title or even challenge for the top 4, they may have to improve quickly or else they may be left behind. It is worrying for Manchester United fans to see their team not perform to their potential.
Here are the best Twitter reactions to the humiliating loss for Jose Mourinho and his men.