The Big Russian Party!

A preview of the greatest sporting tournament in the world.

Parag Kothari CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 Jun 2018, 17:17 IST 41 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Moscow, Russia : Yesterday was a historic day for three countries : USA, Canada and Mexico. This is because they won the rights to host the biggest sporting tournament in the world, but 8 years later in 2026. You read it right, in 2026, that is how early planning starts to host the biggest sporting spectacle of the globe, a multi faceted event which goes way beyond sport. It is not only the game at show, it is the impact that the tournament has on normal people watching the event back at home which makes it so special. It changes people, it changes the course of economies, it changes reputations and it changes history. New stars are born and old stars bid farewell. It can be a dream for some while a bitter disappointment for others and for us it's just the stories that we hold on to from this tournament which makes it so special, whether you witnessed it live or at home on your television screens.

The frenzy football fever has struck India too. Firstly, with the video of Sunil Chhetri (Indian football team captain) urging fans to get involved in the game which went viral and people filled the stadiums as India beat Kenya in the final of the Intercontinental cup. And secondly with the advent of the World cup. People have started adopting their favorites and Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has aptly described the situation with their advertisement #MeriDoosriCountry.

Enter caption

Coming to the tournament itself, there are a lot of favourites. Germany, Brazil, France, England, Belgium, Spain, Argentina, Portugal, all have extremely good squads and it is very difficult to pick one before the start of the tournament. Maybe we shall leave that to 'Paul the Octopus',but sadly he's no more. Maybe somebody else comes up with predictions like he did and hogs the world limelight. And if anybody does really want to hog the limelight, this is the stage to do on. It's an all access to pass to becoming a world-beating superstar, the biggest example being James Rodriguez after the 2014 world cup in Brazil. There are so many facets to this tournament. It's hard to even keep a track of them and give attention to. But there are 3 people - Messi, Ronaldo and Salah - in this world cup who will be given some extra attention as they will literally 'carry' their sides forward and are in contention for the Ballon D'or next year.

Whatever happens over the course of the next month, the party will surely be in Russia this summer as the world population flocks to the Soviet country to get a flavor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup.