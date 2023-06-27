"The biggest example of resilience" - Shakira praises 91-year-old dad for overcoming several ailments and 5 surgeries 

Colombian pop star Shakira recently hailed her 91-year-old father William Mebarak Chadid for overcoming several physical issues as well as five surgeries.

Mebarak suffered a bad fall last year and had to be admitted to the ICU as a result. The pop star said that she thought she was going to lose him. She said (via USA Today):

"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Mebarak, however, showed his resilience. Speaking about her father's ability to survive severe health scares, Shakira said:

"He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one (bout of) pneumonia and five surgeries – all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night."

She added:

"They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."

Shakira revealed that Gerard Pique cheated on her while her father was in ICU

Shakira and Gerard Pique were in a relationship for over a decade after they started dating in 2010. The pair split up last year and Pique will soon get engaged with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Martin.

The Colombian said that the former Barcelona and Spain defender cheated on her while her father was in the ICU. Speaking about the matter, the world famous pop star said on her recent interview:

"He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation. He was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

The pop star has since shifted base to Miami. She has taken 10-year-old Milan and eight-year-old Sasha, her children with Pique, along with her as well. She has started a new phase on her personal and professional career.

