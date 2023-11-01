Fans online have reacted to a post which stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's post-game tweet garnered more likes than Lionel Messi's Ballon d'or-winning post.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in the Round-of-16 fixture of the King Cup of Champions on October 31 (Thursday). Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match which came in extra time (107').

Expand Tweet

After the match, the Portuguese attacker took to social media and uploaded a post where he praised the Saudi Arabian side for their performance. He wrote:

"Amazing spirit from the Team! Incredible support from our fans that helped us fight until the end!"

The post garnered more than 390,000 likes after it got uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter). On the other hand, the post shared by the official account of the Ballon d'Or, which announced Lionel Messi as the winner of the accolade has accumulated around 292,000 likes.

Expand Tweet

The X account CristianoXtra uploaded the screenshots of both posts and compared them. Once the post got uploaded on social media, fans quickly started reacting to the comparison. A few fans hailed the Portuguese attacker as the 'biggest name' in football while some supporters called the comparison worthless.

"No way Ronaldo’s game Post last night got more likes than Messi winning Ballon d’Or. The biggest name in the world and in the history of sports." CristianoXtra wrote.

"There is no way it has gotten to this point. Y’all went from comparing football stats to now celebrating Twitter likes. This is the greatest fall off from glory ever." Another user commented.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Beckham presented Lionel Messi his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy on Monday. In his acceptance speech, the Argentine forward thanked his supporters, teammates, and coach who backed him during the FIFA World Cup triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo likes an Instagram post mocking Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or victory

Cristiano Ronaldo recently liked and commented on an Instagram post that mocked Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win on Monday (October 30).

The video was uploaded on the Instagram account of AS Television, where Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero claimed that Messi wouldn't have won even five Ballon d'Ors. He also said that Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain to prepare for the World Cup, which he won with the help of six penalties.

Roncero said that instead of the Argentine forward, Andrea Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland should have won the accolade in various editions of the awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment

The Al-Nassr star commented with a set of laughing emojis on the post. His reaction quickly grasped the attention of football fans as it has accumulated more than 250,000 likes and 35,000 replies.