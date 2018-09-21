Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA Champions League

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.82K   //    21 Sep 2018, 15:02 IST

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Semi Final
Chelsea and Barcelona have had some heated moments in the Champions League

Rivalries are what makes football exciting. A world with no rivalries, no excitement, nothing to fight for, doesn’t make any sense.

Football has seen some top rivalries notable between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, The Manchester-based clubs in England, The Milan based clubs in Italy.

However, rivalries are not limited to domestic competitions and UEFA Champions League has had its fair share of battles. We take a look at five rivalries, which were ignited in Europe.

#5 PSG vs Barcelona

Image result for sergi roberto goal vs psg
One of the most iconic Champions League moments: PSG vs Barcelona, 2017

This is more than just a rivalry. PSG and Barcelona were drawn to face each other in 1994/95, for the first time.

The notable event in this rivalry is when FC Barcelona pinched Ronaldinho from them, and the Brazilian went on to have his best year at Barcelona. PSG and Barcelona have faced each other 8 times in the past decade.

The French-based outfit won only twice. They came close to dumping Barcelona out in 2013 Quarter Finals but Pedro’s late goal helped the Blaugranas qualify on away goals.

The closest the PSG team, ever came to dumping Barcelona out was during the 2016-17 campaign.

The visiting Azulgranas collapsed to a 4-0 defeat at Parc De Princes. Angel Di Maria scored twice and was helped with strikes from Draxler and Cavani.

PSG celebrated their victory in grand fashion, they even started producing a mini-movie named “How we defeated Barcelona”.

French experts, UEFA and football critics, nobody gave Barcelona a chance to win. The odd makers predicted PSG to advance with ease.

What followed at the Camp Nou was perhaps the greatest comeback in Champions League history. Luis Suarez struck early, followed by Kurzawa’s own goal and Lionel Messi’s penalty. Edinson Cavani thought he had struck the final nail in Barca’s coffin.

From the 87th minute, it was Neymar Jr show. The Brazilian curled in a freekick, a penalty and a brilliant assist which Sergi Roberto sealed Barcelona’s comeback in a 6-1 demolition of PSG.

PSG’s inferiority complex didn’t end there. PSG president Nasser Khelaifi blocked all attempts from Barcelona to sign Marco Verratti. In turn, PSG paid the release clause of Neymar without prior negotiations with the Catalan club.

Neymar signed with PSG for a world record fee and an increased salary. Barcelona didn’t feel Neymar’s absence as his departure brought the best from Jordi Alba.

We are still to witness a lot from the two sides in the coming years. Maybe this year itself in the knockouts. It will be great to see these star-studded teams in action.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
CONTRIBUTOR
Five teams that could win the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Predicting and profiling the favorites to win the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us