The biggest winners and losers from Luka Jovic's transfer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced the signing of 21-year-old Serbian striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. The club secured the services of Jovic for a reported fee of around €60 million and he has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos. Jovic was previously on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica before the German side made the move permanent a few months ago.

After struggling to find his feet at Benfica, Jovic showed his calibre during his tenure in Bundesliga. The Serbian took the German top flight by storm, bagging 17 goals and 6 assists in the Bundesliga. Jovic also scored 10 goals in the Europa League, helping Frankfurt rach the semi-finals.

Owing to his exploits in front of goal, Jovic was one of the most sought-after players in Europe. At just 21, he is already showing signs of a prolific goalscorer. Jovic is known for his efficiency in front of goal and generally operates inside the box. He can shoot from both feet and is also a great header of the ball.

On the other hand, Real Madrid endured an abysmal season after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and were in dire need of a goalscorer. Jovic fits the bill perfectly but it remains to be seen whether he can truly deliver the goods in Spain.

With all of that in mind, let us a look at the major winners and losers from Jovic's latest move:

#4 Winner: Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane made his intentions clear to bring reinforcements when he returned for a second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. It goes without saying that Real Madrid struggled in front of goal after the departure Ronaldo to Juventus. Karim Benzema tried his best but he was the only one to step up in the 2018-19 campaign for Los Blancos.

It goes without saying that Zidane's predecessors - Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari - had fewer options than him. Mariano Diaz was brought in last summer but he struggled to find a place in the starting line-up. Jovic's arrival will be a major boost for Zidane, who will be relieved to have an efficient finisher at his disposal.

